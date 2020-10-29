This weekend at the movies: Oct. 29, 2020

<strong>‘Come Play’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> Oliver is a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen. Starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.

<strong>Review from IGN:</strong> “‘Come Play’ is a misfire on multiple levels, from the thinly drawn leads to lack of tension. ... its biggest crime is that it’s simply a boring film, which a horror movie that’s essentially about a haunted iPad really cannot afford to be.”

<strong>‘The Empty Man’</strong>

R, 137 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama, horror.</em> Based on Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey’s graphic novel of same name, “The Empty Man” tells the story of an ex-cop on the trail of a missing girl comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. Starring James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney and Sasha Frolova.

<strong>Review from The Film Stage:</strong> “’The Empty Man’ is often a carefully crafted picture .... with a sound design that makes it worth seeing and hearing in a cinema. ... While the film never quite elevates itself to a harmonious balance of camp and art house, ‘The Empty Man’ doesn’t lack ambition.”

<strong>‘Honest Thief’</strong>

PG-13, 99 mins. <strong>(Cinemark</strong> <strong>Movies 10)</strong> Action/adventure, drama. They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie, Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. Starring Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Anthony Ramos and Jeffrey Donovan.

<strong>Review by David Fear, Rolling Stone:</strong> “No one emerges the worse for wear out of this so-so exercise in crime and punishment and explosions ... It’s just that, in a moment when we could really use the sight of a gentleman with a particular set of skills tearing no-goodniks apart, we needed something a lot stronger, savvier, and more fun than this. Honestly.”

<strong>‘The War With Grandpa’</strong>

PG, 141 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. Starring Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Laura Marano, Uma Thurman and Oakes Fegley.

<strong>Adam Graham, The Detroit News:</strong> “It’s a movie that thinks prank wars are the height of hilarity, so much so that its entire plot is based around one. ... It’s like it was cobbled together on the playground by a group of 8-year-olds living out the fantasies they learned about from cartoons.”

<strong>‘Tenet’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action, thriller.</em> A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

<strong>Review from Rolling Stone:</strong> “If anything can put movie junkies back in their multiplex seats — masked, of course, and safely distanced — this groundbreaker is the one to do it.” 4 stars.

<strong>‘Hocus Pocus’</strong>

PG, 96 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy</em>. Originally released July 16, 1993. After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani and their new friend, Allison. After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches who used to live in the house. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

<strong>‘Monsters, Inc.’</strong>

G, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animated</em>. Originally released Nov. 2, 2001. Two monsters — James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and his one-eyed partner and best friend Mike Wazowski – employed at the titular energy-producing factory Monsters, Inc., which generates power by scaring human children. However, the monster world believes that the children are toxic, and when one sneaks into the factory, Sulley and Mike must return her home before it’s too late. Starring John Goodman, Billy Crystal, Steve Buscemi, James Coburn and Jennifer Tilly.