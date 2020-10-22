Life Brief: Oct 22, 2020

<strong>Author signing copies of recent novel “Finding Lancelot” at Moon Cookie Gallery</strong>

Author Tamara Palmer, a Herscher High School graduate, will be greeting folks and signing copies of her recent novel “Finding Lancelot” from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schulyler Ave. Kankakee, inside the Clock Tower Centre.

“Finding Lancelot” is Palmer’s second book after “Missing Tyler”, and books will be available for purchase at the signing.

The book centers around the main character Amanda, who is fed up with her career path, less-than-happy relationships with family and friends and reeling from a painful and sudden breakup with her longtime boyfriend.

Amanda finds a flyer advertising past-life regressions on a Starbucks bulletin board. Feeling an instant pull to follow a path she never knew existed, something tells her it will reveal her true love and life purpose. In a desperate effort to push forward, she decides to dare a dive into her past in the hopes it will generate the answers she so urgently seeks. From the skyscrapers of Chicago to the rolling hills of 15th century western England to a present-day Renaissance Faire in Colorado, Amanda’s adventure takes her around the world and into another life experience as she relives its relationships and loves as a way to build better ones today.

Anyone who has ever yearned to find their soul mate will identify with Amanda’s journey. Is any distance — or time — too far to travel for love?