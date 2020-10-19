CUTTING THROUGH THE CLUTTER: Keeping keepsakes

I recently taught a program via Zoom for a local library titled “Organizing Keepsakes from Young and Old.” It was a great success and the contents of that program is well worth repeating for all of you.

Do you have way too many keepsakes or stuff from eldering relatives who may have bequeathed them to you and you did not have a choice? I have met many people over the years while working as a professional organizer that have had full basements of boxes with keepsakes from parents or grandparents that they did not know what to do with.

First off, if it’s sitting in a box somewhere in your house then you need to listen to what Peter Walsh says: “If it’s in a box somewhere, you are not honoring the item(s) you value.” That is so true. Would the person that bequeathed the items to you want you to feel weighed down or stressed about them? If not, then it’s time to go through them.

Now remember, it took a long time for that loved one to accumulate those items so you aren’t going to be able to whittle them down in a day. Be sure to set aside the time and schedule it in your calendar when you plan to go through the boxes of memories.

As you are going through the boxes remember that a keepsake is a small item kept in memory of the person who gave it to you or originally owned it. Notice the word small — that’s important. I have three small keepsakes from my grandparents. I have a crib quilt my grandmother made that was used by all 50 of the grandchildren over the years. I also have a collection of four match books that my grandpa collected stored in a small canning jar. My last keepsake is from my maternal grandma and that is the ladle she used to serve my favorite meal of egg noodles and chicken. All three of these items spark joy in me. I love them and the memories they bring to me.

When you come across a collection of items and you do not have room to keep all of them, I suggest you lay them all out in front of you and listen to them. The ones that talk to you are the ones you should keep. Or the ones that spark the most joy. For example, if your relative left you a collection of figurines as you are going through them think about each one and keep the ones that bring the fondest memories to you. Remember if you aren’t displaying them and enjoying them, they are just clutter.

When my oldest son was going through all the trophies he had acquired throughout his childhood, he looked at them all and finally came to the conclusion that the one that meant the most to him was the very first one he ever received as a 5-year-old soccer player. He just needed one to remember his days of playing sports.

So, in conclusion, it’s OK to keep a couple keepsakes from your loved ones, but remember, the memory is in the person that owned it and not in the items. Keeping a journal full of stories and pictures might be the best solution to holding onto memories.