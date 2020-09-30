This weekend at the movies: Sept. 30, 2020

<strong>‘Hocus Pocus’ — NEW THIS WEEKEND</strong>

PG, 96 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy</em>. Originally released July 16, 1993. After moving to Salem, Mass., teenager Max Dennison explores an abandoned house with his sister Dani and their new friend, Allison. After dismissing a story Allison tells as superstitious, Max accidentally frees a coven of evil witches who used to live in the house. Now, with the help of a magical cat, the kids must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

<strong>‘Back to the Future’ —</strong> NEW THIS WEEKEND

PG, 116 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/adventure, comedy</em>. Originally released July 3, 1985. Small-town California teen Marty McFly is thrown back into the ‘50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents, and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Crispin Glover and Lea Thompson.

<strong>‘Beetlejuice’ —</strong> NEW THIS WEEKEND

PG, 92 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy</em>. Originally released March 30, 1988. After Barbara and Adam Maitland die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their country residence, unable to leave the house. When the unbearable Deetzes and teen daughter Lydia buy the home, the Maitlands attempt to scare them away without success. Their efforts attract Beetlejuice, a rambunctious spirit whose “help” quickly becomes dangerous for the Maitlands and innocent Lydia. Starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Michael Keaton, Annie McEnroe, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Winona Ryder.

<strong>‘Infidel’</strong>

R, 108 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> An American man is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back. Starring Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan and Aly Kassem.

Review from RogerEbert.com: “Aided by excellent performances across the board by its international cast, “Infidel” works best when it’s an old-fashioned thriller.” 2.5 stars.

<strong>‘Tenet’</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action, thriller.</em> A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

Review from Rolling Stone: “If anything can put movie junkies back in their multiplex seats — masked, of course, and safely distanced — this groundbreaker is the one to do it.” 4 stars.

<strong>‘The New Mutants’</strong>

PG-13, 94 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror, fantasy.</em> In an isolated hospital, a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they’re being held and who’s trying to destroy them. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Blu Hunt.

Review from Alan Ng, Film Threat: “If you want a few jump scares and a superhero Breakfast Club, give The New Mutants a chance. With the proper expectations, it is not as bad as you think it is. Just keep those expectations really low.” 7 out of 10.

<strong>‘Unhinged’</strong>

R, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> A case of road rage turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son. Starring Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, and Gabriel Bateman.

Review from Christy Lemire, RobertEbert.com: “Rather than explore legitimate feelings of disenfranchisement throughout the United States (which, arguably, led to our current presidential administration), ‘Unhinged’ wallows in such fears and frustrations in tawdry fashion.” 1.5 stars.

<strong>‘Words on Bathroom Walls’</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A teenager coping with paranoid schizophrenia hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate high school and the outside world. Starring Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins.

Critics Consensus from Rotten Tomatoes: “Sensitive, well-acted, and solidly directed, Words on Bathroom Walls is an admirable addition to a genre that too rarely does justice to its worthy themes.” 88%

<strong>‘Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back’</strong>

PG, 127 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> Originally released May 21, 1980. The adventure continues in this ‘Star Wars” sequel. Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and Chewbacca face attack by the Imperial forces and its AT-AT walkers on the ice planet Hoth. While Han and Leia escape in the Millennium Falcon, Luke travels to Dagobah in search of Yoda. Starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Peter Mayhew.