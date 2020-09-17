This weekend at the movies

<strong>”Infidel” — NEW</strong>

R, 108 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> A desperate woman tries to save her husband after he’s kidnapped and put on trial for espionage in Iran.

Starring Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan and Aly Kassem.

<strong>”Tenet”</strong>

PG-13, 150 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action, thriller.</em> A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III.

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki.

<strong>”The Broken Hearts Gallery”</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Romantic comedy.</em> Dumped by her boyfriend, a New York art gallery assistant creates an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships.

Starring Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Molly Gordon.

<strong>”The New Mutants”</strong>

PG-13, 94 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror, fantasy.</em> In an isolated hospital, a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Blu Hunt.

<strong>”Unhinged”</strong>

R, 90 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> A case of road rage turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son.

Starring Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, and Gabriel Bateman.

<strong>”Words on Bathroom Walls”</strong>

PG-13, 111 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> A teenager coping with paranoid schizophrenia hopes his new experimental drug treatment will help him navigate high school and the outside world.

Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell, AnnaSophia Robb and Walton Goggins.

<strong>”E.T.”</strong>

PG, 115 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Family, sci-fi.</em> Originally released on June 11, 1982, a troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world.

Starring Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace.

<strong>”How to Train Your Dragon”</strong>

PG, 99 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Animated, adventure.</em> Originally released in 2010. A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself.

Starring Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Craig Ferguson and Gerard Butler.

<strong>”Bridesmaids” — NEW</strong>

R, 125 minutes

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Originally released in 2011. A is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong best friend is engaged, she has no choice but to serve as the maid of honor.

Starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne.

<strong>”Dirty Dancing” — NEW</strong>

PG-13, 100 mins.

<strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Romance, dance.</em> Originally released in 1987. Baby is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she’s disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents.

Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey.