BREW DUDE: Introducing the 2020 Goose Island line-up

It’s that time again, Goose Island Beer Company released its Bourbon County Brand Stout lineup for 2020.

Every year, Goose Island releases a full slate of variations of one of its most popular beers, Bourbon County Brand Stout, which is a high alcohol by volume imperial stout that is aged for almost a year in bourbon barrels.

For almost more than 20 years, Goose Island has been putting together some of the most highly sought-after beers in the world and have only grown in their expertise and execution of these variants.

I have not tried these beers yet, so, I cannot vouch for any particular variant’s quality. I wanted to share with you what I am anticipating in this year’s lineup.

The tradition, as it stands now, is that these beers are released at strategic locations all around Chicagoland, including Binny’s Beverage Depots, Liquor World, Berkot’s and more.

I am not sure how Goose Island is going to work those situations now in the face of COVID, but I am sure it will keep customers’ safety at the forefront of its considerations.

Usually, people start to get in line on Thanksgiving evening at the Lincoln Park Binny’s in Chicago for the release — bright and early — on Black Friday.

Not every place gets a full allotment of the variants, so if you want to get your chance at each one, you will have to go to Chicago more than likely.

I have had every variant over the last three or four years. I have not found any not worth trying, so it could be safe to assume you will likely enjoy the experience regardless of which varieties you find. Regular old BCS is one of the finest beers in the world, and I enjoy it immensely every year.

This year’s lineup has seven variants, and it includes some intriguing entries: Bourbon County Stout, Bourbon County Kentucky Fog Stout, Bourbon County Special #4 Stout, Bourbon County Caramella Ale, Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout, Birthday Bourbon County Stout and Anniversary Bourbon County Stout.

• Bourbon County Stout is the original, often called OG BCS (you figure it out). This is the beer that launched a thousand beers. BrickStone releases a version of this beer every year called Dark Secret. Nearly every brewery features a beer like this. I will go every Black Friday to round up some bottles of it. They make excellent Christmas gifts. This beer is aged for a year in bourbon barrels in a mix of Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill Distillery and Wild Turkey barrels. I will get to why that is important in a minute.

• Bourbon County Kentucky Fog Stout is one of the more intriguing entries on the list. There have been a few beers around Chicago that have featured tea in them, and now, Goose Island joins them with this variation on the London Fog tea drink. It features Earl Gray and Black Tea and Clover Honey for a truly unique expression.

• Bourbon County Special #4 Stout brings back the famous coffee variant to the lineup but adds a new twist. Any time they add coffee to the mix, it tends to be my favorite. It’s been added in recent years to barleywine and Café de Olla, and I have enjoyed these beers.

Goose Island knows how to use coffee. The brewery typically purchases its coffee from Intelligentsia Coffee, a close neighbor on Fulton Street. This time, Goose Island has added oatmeal, which is a departure from their original recipe. Then, to top it off, they threw in some bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup to really make this an interesting endeavor.

• Probably, the most experimental entry is Bourbon County Caramella Ale, which is a continuation of the success of the wheatwine tradition.

A few years back, Goose Island switched from its traditional barleywine variant to the Imperial Stout to offer a wheatwine. I am a fan of this switch, though, I do love a barleywine — which is life, according to beer blog Don’t Drink Beer — but the wheatwine is a fine cousin of the original stout profile.

This year, they have added apple, cinnamon and caramel to the beer after aging it in the barrels. Apple is the most ambitious adjunct they may have ever added. That’s because apple flavor is common in beer, specifically green apple brought about by the chemical acetaldehyde when brewers do not let yeast complete its process. This is a bold move for a brewery to invest time and resources into this beer. I am excited to see if they are able to thread the needle with this beer. If anyone can do it, Goose Island is on the list of people I would trust to try it.

• Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout features pistachio, cherry and chocolate added after aging. It creates a spumoni ice cream flavor for this most sought-after variant. Each year, Goose Island puts together a challenge to see which brewer can come up with the best idea for the Prop blend.

Emily Kosmal, brewer at Goose Island, loves spumoni ice cream and pitched the idea. This is her second time her idea was picked. She also designed the 2016 Prop blend. My wife, Sam, loves spumoni ice cream. That means, I will need to secure one of these bottles. I’m on the hunt.

• Birthday Bourbon County Stout is one of the barrel forward variants Goose Island commits to every year. This year, they worked with Old Forrester bourbon to create this special variant. This beer was aged in Old Forrester Birthday Bourbon, which is one of the most sought-after bourbons in the world. I am a particular fan of the barrel forward offerings from this lineup. My favorite variant last year was the Double Barrel version, and, before that, my favorite was the Reserve.

• Anniversary Bourbon County Stout is last on the list but will be the most sought after. It was aged for two years in Weller 12 Year bourbon barrels. Weller is a fantastic bourbon. I have never had the 12-year version, but I am sure it is splendid. Letting imperial stout sit in a bourbon barrel for two years is a huge commitment Goose Island is especially good at. This is going to be a special beer.

This release lineup comes a few months before seeing these beers in the wild.

This year’s Black Friday falls on Nov. 27, so you have a ways to go.

So, I have worked with Tom Spellman from The Hoppy Pig in Bradley to have a Goose Island bourbon county stout on tap this weekend. That way, you can scratch this itch while reading this column.

Bourbon County Brand Stout (2018) from Goose Island Beer Company

ABV: 14.7 percent

IBUs: 60

Style: Stout — Imperial/Double

Notes: Brewed in honor of the 1,000th batch at our original Clybourn brewpub. A liquid as dark and dense as a black hole, with thick foam the color of a bourbon barrel. The nose is an intense mix of charred oak, chocolate, vanilla, caramel and smoke. One sip has more flavor than your average case of beer.

Where to buy: The Hoppy Pig in Bradley in 5-ounce pours for $7 or 10-ounce drafts for $13.