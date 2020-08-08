REEL TALK: Truth is stranger than fiction

Who possibly could create a documentary about Russia, hockey, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Mafia that is funny, educational and insightful? None other than Chicago’s Gabe Polsky, who gave us “Red Army” in 2016 and now releases his newest feature documentary “Red Penguins.” While you might be thinking this is just an extension of his first film, think again. This is one of the most bizarre, under-reported and unfathomable sports stories in history.

Polsky’s subject, marketing genius Steven Warshaw, led the brigade in helping the new joint venture of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Russia’s Red Army become a historical sensation. “Sensationalism” is the key word here, as Warshaw’s marketing plan had no holds barred. Imagine what might happen when bears served beers — and that’s just the beginning of his crazy but viable plan. However, not long into the production, an element of corruption and even espionage created a story that felt more like a thrilling spy novel than the reality.

Polsky has a knack for integrating footage, clips and interviews to create a compelling and thrilling story, and “Red Penguins” is no exception to that rule. His choice in musical score gives the film a whimsical or fairy tale feel, but the visuals create the antithesis to this. It’s this balance in style that allows the film to be funny yet insightful.

Giving us a quick history of how the Russian Red Army team began its downward spiral, thanks to players’ defections to the U.S. to play, we meet the man who “was crazy enough” to implement this joint venture, Howard Baldwin, as well as Tom Ruta, both former owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Seeing the world-class team, the Red Army, possibly could be gone forever, they stepped in to help save it, but they needed the help of Warshaw to take his unusual marketing skills to a new level.

Polsky introduces us to all the characters in this bizarre story, from Viktor Tikhonov, the disliked but successful Soviet coach whose professional monetary lifeline was severed, to Valery Gushin, the former Red Army hockey manager whose jocular personality shouldn’t fool you. We also find out who this strange group of investors is, which surprisingly includes the star of “Back to the Future,” Michael J. Foxx, among many others.

As we watch history unfold, Warshaw enters the picture, the “crazy young guy who was willing to pack up and go to Moscow for a couple of years.” A self-proclaimed marketing fire-starter for sports, Warshaw embarked upon and shared his journey in the ’90s, when he shared in an interview with me, “it was intriguing for us because we were young and stupid, so the danger element was almost an adrenaline rush for us.”

To read the interview in its entirety, click <a href="http://reelhonestreviews.com/red-penguins-an-interview-with-director-gabe-polsky-and-subject-steven-warshaw-at-tiff" target="_blank">here</a>.

Polsky captures that rush as we watch the Red Army/Penguins team grow and thrive. Candid interviews directly from Gushen, former KGB Agents and Gusev make the story even more riveting and, at times, even chilling. Polsky, filming and interviewing in both the U.S. and Russia, is able to access and open doors to acquire this surprising footage, and one memorable scene punctuates the danger involved in doing so.

Polsky’s storytelling skills give audiences high entertainment value, and he also gives us an education about Russian culture. He said he hopes the film will enable viewers to obtain an “… understanding [of] the history and what happened in the ’90s [as it] has relation to what’s happening now and their views toward Americans.” And the film accentuates the fact there never will be a bridge that links the two countries in a harmonious way as we see the success of the venture devolve into total corruption to both countries’ demises.

Rarely do you get an inside peek into a hidden world, but Polsky pulls the iron curtain back to see what happened in the ’90s and the lessons we can learn. It’s an incredible tale of two countries, politics, the Mafia and greed proving, once again, truth is stranger than fiction.

Reel Talk rating: 4 stars

You can view "Red Penguins" on Amazon, AppleTV, GooglePlay and all major digital platforms.

