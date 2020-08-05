Q&A with filmmaker Polsky and his muse

“Red Penguins,” one of the most bizarre sports history documentaries, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and I had the pleasure of sitting down with Chicago native Gabe Polsky and his subject, Steven Warshaw, for an entertaining and insightful conversation about the making of this film.

<strong>How did you two become acquainted?</strong>

<strong>Gabe Polsky:</strong> I was promoting “Red Army” … at one of the festivals in New York, and Steve came up to me afterward and told me he has a great story ... that it’s also about this Red Army team, but it’s about the ’90s and what happened afterward. … But I told him, “Look, I’m not interested in even going near Russia or hockey again.” I just did this big film, and I was kind of mad, actually, about the idea of doing something like that. Anyway, Steve asked for my address, and I did give it to him. (Chuckling.) He didn’t look like a creepy guy. He was a little strange (more laughter). … I got this huge box of materials: videos, documentation, photos, all this stuff about this story, and I opened it up and looked through it and was kind of amazed and shocked … but then I pushed it away again.

<strong>What made you open it back up and delve into the making of this film?</strong>

<strong>Steven Warshaw:</strong> This is the antithesis of what he had seen. [He] documented maybe the greatest hockey team in history, and now he’s going to look at the train wreck that ensued after the Soviet Union. And we were that train wreck.

<strong>And you were the engineer? (Laughing)</strong>

<strong>SW:</strong> No, I was the conductor, the engineer and the toilet cleaner. (Laughing)

<strong>Why did you hold on to all of this stuff?</strong>

<strong>SW:</strong> I am a pack rat. I save everything that’s flat. … I don’t save plush animals or hockey pucks. If it’s flat, I save it. Photos, tickets, contracts, archival material, artwork, anything I can stack. And this was a really important part of my life. I fell in love over there, not just with the team, but I fell in love with a fantastic Russian woman. I was 34 at the time. I fell in love with the culture. … When we were just blown out of there, it hurt. It was like getting your doors blown off in a romance. … I always saved my love letters from my girlfriends; maybe I’ll be able to resurrect this, too. So, that’s why I did it.

<strong>They say with age comes wisdom. This is a two-part question. What would you tell your younger self, and would you do anything differently?</strong>

<strong>SW:</strong> Second question first. I would much rather have gone to Italy or Spain or done this in a better country. You look back, and I had attributed it to just youthful insanity. In retrospect, obviously, it was crazy. I should have taken the other job offer I had. … I had two offers at the same time. Either go to Russia or to come to Canada. So, in retrospect, I should have definitely gone to Vancouver and had a beautiful life in Canada instead of this crazy mad [one], but then Gabe wouldn’t have had a film. (Laughing.) There you go. It was intriguing for us because we were young and stupid, so the danger element was almost an adrenaline rush for us. Yes, you look back; I didn’t have kids, so I could take chances back then. Now, I wouldn’t, of course.

<strong>What did your mother think?</strong>

Steven: She thinks I [was] a greeting card salesman! (Laughs). Actually, they came to see us in [Russia]. They came on Revolution Day. Nov. 7, 1993 … They had a great time over there. They didn’t see all of the criminal elements. They didn’t know about it. I didn’t tell them.

Gabe: Now they’ll know.

Steve: Now they’ll know they raised a stupid kid. (Laughs)

<strong>Steven, how did this influence your future career and choices?</strong>

<strong>SW:</strong> I made a lot safer decisions — blue-chip type of deals instead of wild fantasy deals, but I still think I have one more in me before I check out of here, so maybe I’m looking at some other crazy, third-world country and bringing badminton, or I don’t know. There’s one more chapter in me … for you (looking to Gabe).

<strong>Gabe, there was one particularly chilling scene in the film where you discovered someone lurking behind you; you were being watched and followed when you were in Russia. Did this give you pause about completing the film and presenting it publicly?</strong>

<strong>GP:</strong> It did. The answer is yes, I did feel kind of weird being in Russia at that time. Sanctions were going strong and the sentiment toward Americans wasn’t great. I wouldn’t say just regular people. The government position was pretty clear, but people were generally warm. I don’t know why, but when I was there, I felt a little bit paranoid, and I’m not a super paranoid guy, but I felt weird.

<strong>Given today’s political environment, what do you think viewers will take away from this very timely piece even though this took place back in the 1990s?</strong>

<strong>GP:</strong> I would hope, first of all, understanding the history and what happened in the '90s has relation to what's happening now and their views toward Americans. Our working relationship, I think this is a good example of what [was] happening to all companies that were coming to Russia at the time. … As soon as they saw success, they saw almost insurmountable challenges from encroaching interests. But more than even that, it's this idea to understand the Russian psychology and behaviors in a deeper way. We read a lot of facts and allegations about that, but no one really gets to see how people behave and talk and deal with people. I think this story, by experiencing the story, we get to know the culture a lot better. Not just their culture but ours, too.

<strong>Steven, when you watched the film, the interviews with those who spoke about you, what did you think or feel when you heard what they had to say?</strong>

Steve: I’m still shocked that Gushen’s still breathing oxygen. That guy, he’s a walking heart attack. And everyone else died, except him.

<strong>What does that tell you? (Laughing)</strong>

Steven: That he’s Rasputin. He’s the devil! (More laughter) To me, it was frightening because I didn’t know how crazy I was back then. I wasn’t a kid, I was 34. We just threw caution to the wind and we were just worried about accomplishing our mission, to fill the arena and sell sponsorships, create tours, merchandising, a great story.

Gabe: (Directed toward SW) But when you saw those other characters, the KGB guy and even Gusev, how did you feel?

Steven: I wasn’t really shocked because I had lived it. But the one shocking element to me that I learned from the film was just how close the Mafia got to Gusev, my Russian partner. They really read him the riot act that he’s gotta leave Pittsburgh. I didn’t know that until I saw the film. I didn’t realize the Mafia was so deep into Viktor Gusev’s life that they had threatened him.

<strong>But there’s that haunting laugh from Gushen.</strong>

Gebe: Yeah, how do you feel about that scene?

Steven: It’s vintage Gushen. He’s brain damaged from alcohol. He’s had heart attacks, he’s been in car accidents, he’s been in prison. I mean the guy’s had an incredible life. So to me, he’s the perfect foil.

Gabe: Why is that vintage Gushen? What is that laugh?

Steven: It’s demonic. He’s the evil empire that Reagan referred to. He’s a cartoon character that came to life and I’m just flattered that he said he’d still be my friend! (Laughs!)

<strong>Flattered or scared?</strong>

Steven: Scared! The same thing is that he would rather fail on his own that succeed with the [Americans]. I think that’s the critical point. They had such pride and that’s why they couldn’t take it. … It was embarrassing for them because it took foreigners to come in and do their job for them. They resented us for that and they actually rooted against us.