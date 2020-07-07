Dyer diner to die for

Is anyone else as excited as I am that we can dine inside a restaurant? Don’t misunderstand, I enjoy eating outside — it’s cool. Sometimes dining with the family that you haven’t seen in awhile is even cooler.

Our daughter, Kelly Collins, invited Dave and me out for breakfast for a combination Father’s Day and Mother’s Day get-together. We were also joined by Tony, her husband, and my grandson, Tyler.

Kelly chose the restaurant that she had enjoyed and wanted us to try it out. She was right.

The Scrambled Diner, located in Dyer, Indiana, was everything and more.

The restaurant still had some restrictions, but we were able to sit together. Owners Ben and Jen Moore have created the perfect ambiance for their guests. It’s cozy, the walls are lined with delightful photos of darling babies, the staff is outstanding, and the food is excellent.

First, the coffee is fantastic and some of the best restaurant coffee that I’ve had. The breakfast menu consists of some of Ben’s family recipes, not what you would expect. The food and ingredients are all fresh and freshly prepared.

If you want biscuits and gravy, get there early. We did, and the honor went to Kelly who received the last order of B & G. Dave and Tyler ordered skillets. Tony went for the Boston skillet, which had crab, shrimp, lobster, spinach, tomato, and asiago. Kelly, of course, the biscuits and gravy — which she absolutely loved.

I always like trying something new and different and ordered one of their specialties – the maple blueberry French toast with spiked syrup. Usually, I don’t like fruit or a lot of syrup on pancakes or French toast. I know, I’m boring. I like vanilla ice cream, but this was out-of-this-world good. Fresh blueberries over three substantial pieces of delicious French toast and topped with a syrup made with a hint of rum and a little spice, with a large dollop of whipped cream to the side. It was a treat for the taste buds.

Sometimes I will share my food with others just to try – not this time! The selfish me kept it all to myself. The entrée was large enough to last me for two additional meals.

As busy as the diner was that Sunday morning, our server, Caitlyn Magdziak, never missed a beat. She was on target with our orders and kept the coffee and waters filled. Not only that, but she also had a great personality and connected with each one of us.

For those who want a healthier choice, try the Uncle Ray’s — egg whites, mixed peppers, onions, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach. Maybe start the day off with something spicy like the Bayou – andouille sausage, blackened shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and goat cheese. This will kick-start your day! If you are serious about something extraordinary, skip the healthy and go for it! It was worth every calorie that landed on my hips!

They are open for lunch as well and serve burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, soups and more. Meat lovers will enjoy the Dyer Beef with its shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, and cheese sauce. Kelly said the Mama’s chopped salad — made with bacon, tomato, green onion, blue cheese, cucumber, mixed greens and tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette — is excellent.

This diner is so popular that ABC Chicago orders from them and has their food delivered.

The Scrambled Diner is at 250 81st Ave., Dyer, IN. You can contact them by calling 219-865-3950; visiting thescrambleddiner.com or finding them on Facebook. The Scrambled Diner is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Here’s a little travel location suggestion. If you are ever in the Douglas, South Haven, Saugatuck area in Michigan, take time to go to the giant root beer stand and hot dog joint – Root Beer Barrel.

Yes, a giant root beer stand is located in Douglas and is serving some of the best root beer and hot dogs ever! There’s even the rhino dog with chili sauce and topped with mac and cheese. Or the Barrel Dog with baked beans and bacon and drizzled with mustard. In the afternoon, make sure to stop in for a root beer and one of their sundaes.

Root Beer Barrel is located 455 W. Center St., Douglas, Mich.