Organizing during the pandemic

My son had plenty of time on his hands during the pandemic. He wasn’t able to work from home so he decided to work at organizing his clothes and his room.

It was such an inspiration I thought I’d share it with you. Besides I was so impressed with and proud of his organizing skills!

First up on his organizing list was his clothing. Since he moved back home after college, he never took the time to go through all the clothes he hadn’t worn for years. He also had a new job that came with a whole new wardrobe.

He carefully went through everything in his dresser drawers first. His dresser was primarily filled with tops. Examining each item and deciding if they fit, whether he liked the style, and was it an item that he would still want to wear. It was easy for him to part with the items that didn’t fit. He knew he wasn’t going to shrink into them as he continues to build muscle and works out. Unlike me who would LOVE to shrink back into some clothing. He put those into the donate box. There were some items that he knew he would never wear again. They may have fit but his taste had changed. That’s OK and a good reason to part with it. He made sure to express strongly that he DID NOT WANT to be encouraged to hang onto something because I wanted him to! Okay, I get it. I used to buy all his clothes but now that he was an adult, he only wanted items he picked out and styles he liked.

After the dresser he moved onto his closet which is equipped with several shelves for folded pants, jeans, sweatpants, joggers, shorts, etc. There he did the same test: fit, style, likelihood to wear again. He put all his donations into a couple boxes. Finally, he attacked his hanging clothes. Dress shirts, dress pants, and jackets. Again, fit, style, likelihood to wear and the donation box grew.

Now he wasn’t motivated to do ALL that organizing in one day, he spread it out over a couple days and felt very accomplished after each task which is exactly what I would have recommended to him! The donate box did end up shrinking though when his younger sister and his girlfriend went through it all and took what they wanted! I love hand-me-downs, don’t you?

After the clothing was organized, he decided to rearrange his bedroom. Rearranging furniture is a great reason to organize. As you are deciding how you want to arrange it, you can de-clutter anything that you no longer need, use or love and make room for a fresh start. The smartest idea he had was to locate the dresser next to the closet. How I ever agreed to let him have his dresser on the other side of the room is beyond me! I always recommend you compartmentalize areas of a room by what activity happens there. I call them zones. So, in a bedroom, there needs to be a dressing zone. That zone would contain all your clothing, hence the dresser next to the closet. That zone also needs to contain your hamper, in his case on the floor in his closet.

Other zones are the sleeping zone which I’m sure you know contains a bed, a lot of pillows and blankets and everything to sleep comfortably. Another zone is the gaming zone — you all have gaming zones in your bedroom, don’t you? The gaming zone contains the very large TV and a very comfortable chair. Then he has the study zone which contains his desk, computer, and shelves. I must say though not much is happening in the study zone these days!

So, he accomplished a lot during the pandemic and now he is ready to get back to work!