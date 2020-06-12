Merchant Street MusicFest goes on ... online

The Kankakee Events Partnership, the collaborative city organization that puts on the Merchant Street MusicFest each year in downtown Kankakee, announced the inevitable on Friday: This year’s fest won’t go on as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planned for July 24-25, this would’ve marked the 15th annual MSMF, an event that is held every summer at the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square at the Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

“We are sadly having to cancel the fest this year due to COVID, in the traditional sense at least,” said Allison Beasley, assistant director of the Kankakee Public Library and the event’s main organizer. “We are hosting virtual concerts on our social media that weekend, the weekend of July 24 and 25. We are also going to be co-hosting a physical event on Aug. 15.”

The MSMF, the city’s crown jewel event, has featured an eclectic group of more than 35 musical acts, including, pop, hip-hop, jazz, rock, blues and alternative on three stages.

The line-up included local musicians, as well as regional and national recording artist.

MSMF posted the following on its Facebook page:

“While our hearts are broken that we can’t celebrate with you in a way that we have for so many years, our love for this community is BIG enough to endure this, BIG enough to move and grow and change into the future and BIG enough to come back better than ever next year.”

More than 200 volunteers, including 12 department managers, help pull off the festival and its many attractions each year. The Kankakee Events Partnership is made up of representatives from the Kankakee Public Library, the city and the Kankakee Development Corporation.

Beasley said that all but one of the musical acts booked for this year is committed to coming back next year.

“They’ve all been so gracious, really easy to work with,” Beasley said. “They’re all experiencing the [cancellations] this summer. It’s been sad on multiple levels. It’s real tough for them. ... Just about everyone who was supposed to play this year, will play next year.”

The MSMF also included more than 20 art vendors lined up in the Artist Alley next to the historic train depot and about 12 food and beverage vendors.

Beasley is excited about the Aug. 15 event where two blocks of South Schuyler Avenue and one block of North Schuyler will be closed for a street festival, with live music in the gazebo in the parking lot used for the Farmers’ Market.

“Art vendors we had [for the festival] will be at the Aug. 15 event,” she said. “We will try to have some street performers out in the street. ... We won’t have the volume of people that we had before, but it will be something.”

The Events Partnership will coordinate with the downtown bars and restaurants on the event.

“We’re going to work with some of the downtown business, and try to help them have some live music, kind of grant them a little bit of money from KDC, and see if they’d like to participate having some music, having some outdoor dining, or indoor dining since we’ll be in Phase 4, close off the streets,” Beasley said. “That’s kind of our idea is to try to still do something that will benefit our downtown businesses but in a safe way, in a more spread out way.”