DoubleTree Hotel shares chocolate chip cookie recipe

Some hotels use frequent-guest points programs to foster customer loyalty.

The DoubleTree chain, a part of the Hilton universe, obviously believes in following a more instant gratification route by offering free chocolate chip cookies to its guests.

The numbers speak to the program's popularity. The company says that it serves more than 30 million cookies a year at its 500-plus properties around the world. That averages out to about 165 cookies a day per hotel, every day.

Good news: For the first time, DoubleTree is sharing its popular recipe.

"We know this is an anxious time for everyone," said DoubleTree Senior Vice President Shawn McAteer in a statement.

"A warm chocolate chip cookie can't solve everything, but it can bring a moment of comfort and happiness. We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes," McAteer said.

DoubleTree isn't the only major company to recently reveal its culinary secrets. Chipotle shared its guacamole recipe and Ikea released instructions for its famous Swedish meatballs.

The DoubleTree cookie differs from its classic Toll House chocolate chip cookie counterpart in several key aspects, and the tweaks add up to a winning formula. Bake it, you'll like it.

DoubleTree Signature Cookies

Makes about 2 dozen cookies.

Note: Unbaked dough, formed into balls made from 3 tablespoons of dough, can be frozen, and there’s no need to thaw the dough before baking. From DoubleTree by Hilton.

• 1 c. (2 sticks) butter, at room temperature

• 3/4 c. plus 1 tbsp. granulated sugar

• 3/4 c. packed light brown sugar

• 2 eggs

• 1 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/4 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2 1/4 cups flour

• 1/2 c. rolled oats

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. salt

• Pinch ground cinnamon

• 2 2/3 c. semisweet chocolate chips

• 1 3/4 c. chopped walnuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium speed, cream butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar for about 2 minutes.

Reduce speed to low, add eggs, vanilla extract and lemon juice, and blend for 30 seconds. Increase speed to medium and mix until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down bowl as necessary.

Reduce speed to low, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Do not overmix. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.

Portion dough with a scoop (about 3 tablespoons) and place 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake until edges are golden brown and center is still soft, about 20 to 23 minutes. Remove from oven and cool cookies on baking sheets for about 1 hour.