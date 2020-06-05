Turning a page: Many local libraries offering curbside service

KANKAKEE — It’s a toss-up to see who missed each other more: the Kankakee Public Library staff or its patrons.

Mandated gathering restrictions aimed at decreasing the spread of coronavirus led to the closure of the library in mid-March. But now that Illinois has entered Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois reopening plan, it’s all behind them.

Well, almost.

The step forward doesn’t allow libraries to fully swing open their doors, but it does leave them ajar. And at the Kankakee Public Library and other libraries throughout the county, they’re sliding books and other materials through the opening via new Curbside Pickup programs.

At the library on East Merchant Street in downtown Kankakee, the service began Monday, and it already has been a hit with patrons who are anxious to go from digitally to physically checking out library materials. By Wednesday, the library had received more than 50 checkout requests, said Circulation Supervisor Desnee Thompson.

But many are just as excited to interact with library staff they haven’t seen in what has felt like ages. When patrons come to the library to have their selected materials loaded into their trunks — part of the library’s effort to maintain social distancing and precautionary guidelines — it’s often a joyful reunion, she said.

“It’s exciting when people are happy not just to get the items, but to see us and want to know how we’ve been doing,” she said.

Libraries are more than just books, DVDs, internet access and events. They’re community.

“We are at the center of the community. We feel we are the heart of the community,” Thompson said. “We are very family orientated.”

For Amanda Carnes, of Kankakee, family is a big part of why she’s excited for the new curbside program.

“I’m just so happy that the library is open in any capacity,” she said. “I’d love to be able to go inside and look for books and bring my kids to activities, but I’ll take my library access anyway I can get it.”

Items must be reserved in advance, and patrons must choose a pickup time. For Carnes, already an avid user of the online catalog, there was little learning curve when it came to making online reservations of books and other materials. For those less tech-savvy, library staff members are available by phone to reserve materials.

Thompson said the library is asking patrons to allow for 24 hours to process requests. That’s because there’s a lot happening behind the scenes to ensure materials are cleaned and sanitized. Once precautionary measures have been performed, the materials are stored separately as they await their pickup time.

When that time comes, library staff will gather the items and deliver them to the patron’s vehicle.

Finally being able to put those library materials into the hands of her children was warmly welcomed by Carnes, as it put a stop to questions of when would the library reopen.

“My son, who is a voracious reader, was asking every single day since quarantine began,” she said of 12-year-old Milo.

His first curbside checkout was “The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey.”

Excitement like Milo’s is shared by library staff.

“We are excited to be able to give this service to our community,” Thompson said.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

The library has expanded the hours of its curbside pickup service, which is available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Holds can be placed online (email info@bradleylibrary.org) or by phone. Phone requests will be taken from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

815-932-6245 • bradleylibrary.org • 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library District</strong>

Curbside service now is available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call to reserve materials and schedule a pick-up time.

815-933-1727 • bourbonnaislibrary.org • 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

The library began curbside service May 11. Service is available from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, noon to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, and noon to 2 p.m. Friday.

815-465-6047 • grantpark-il.org/library • 107 W. Taylor St., Grant Park

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

Curbside service is available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Books can be reserved online or via phone. There’s a limit of five items per adult and a limit of four audiovisuals for youth. There’s no limit on books for children.

815-937-6901 • lions-online.org • 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

Curbside service will begin June 8 and is by appointment only. Available hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

815-939-1696 • limestonelibrary.org • 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

Curbside service will begin June 8, and the Encore card catalog will become available.

815-468-3323 • mantenolibrary.org • 10 S. Walnut St., Manteno

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

Curbside service now is available, with reservations available online or by phone. Library is requesting 24-hour notice to get books ready for pick-up. Also, the library’s public computers will be available by appointment only.

815-472-2581 • momencelibrary.org • 126 N. Locust St., Momence