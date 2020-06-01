Here's how to upgrade your home office

How’s that home office working for you?

When we were told to stay home in March, workers hastily set up workspaces at home, many assuming it was a short-term fix and they’d soon go back to business as usual. Now, as life in the pandemic era grinds on, many of those makeshift offices are showing their shortcomings.

Even professionals have struggled with the transition.

“It was pretty chaotic the first week,” said Sarah Cronin, owner of Simply Inspired Home Organizing.

As a professional organizer, her business was already home-based, but now she’s home all the time, coaching clients virtually. And her husband, an engineering project manager, and their four school-age children all need workspaces at home, too.

“It took us three weeks to figure out this situation,” Cronin said.

Interior designer Sue Hunter, owner of Home for a Change, moved her office from a spare bedroom to her dining room after the stay-at-home order. “I spend more time at home now — I can’t go down [to showrooms] to choose fabrics,” she said. “I moved my office to a sunny spot to make me feel better.”

Even as business offices reopen under the easing of the lockdown, Hunter, whose work includes commercial and residential office design, predicts that more work will be done from home than before the pandemic.

“Companies will be re-evaluating,” she said. “Why spend all this money in rent when people can work at home?”

So instead of settling for the office you cobbled together, now’s a good time for an upgrade — “so you don’t feel you’re trapped in that space but that you enjoy being in that space,” said Hunter.

You’re the office manager, after all.

“It’s a fun time to embrace your space,” said professional organizer Lisa Wendt, owner of Lisa D. Wendt. “If you want 24 ‘Star Wars’ action figures on your desk, you can do it. If you like flowers or air fresheners, you don’t have to worry about [colleagues’] allergies. Make the best of a not-so-fabulous situation.”

Here are some ideas:

<strong>Is there a better place for your home office?</strong> The work spot you chose at first may not be the optimal one. Start by assessing how much space you really need to work effectively, Wendt advised. Then walk around your home with an appraising eye.

“You might see a new location you haven’t really thought about,” she said. Even a closet can be converted into a workspace with the addition of an adjustable desk and shelving system that can easily be repurposed for general storage.

<strong>Is your office comfortable?</strong> Ergonomics matter. “Dining room chairs are not meant to be sat on eight hours a day,” said Cronin, who uses a folded towel to support her lower back. A lumbar pillow also can help a chair provide better comfort and support.

<strong>Are your files and supplies in disarray?</strong> Both can easily overwhelm a makeshift office that wasn’t set up to handle them. “Whatever management system you have at the office, try to replicate at home, so you’re not buried under piles of things,” Cronin said.

<strong>Does your office make you smile?</strong> Even a temporary office doesn’t have to be drab and utilitarian. Make it a space that you enjoy. Start with a theme and a color scheme, Hunter suggests. “What makes you happy? If you love the beach, get some pretty artwork in beachy colors.”

<strong>Do you have enough light?</strong> ”Good lighting is crucial,” said Wendt. “A computer screen shouldn’t be your only light.”

<strong>How is your work/life balance?</strong> Task management gets muddier when work and life happen in the same place, Cronin noted. “It’s hard to be multi-tasking all the time.” Make sure to build breaks and physical activity into your day. If you have a hard time walking away from work at the end of the day, use a room divider or bedsheet to cover your workspace at a set time, Wendt suggested. “Put up a ‘Closed’ sign, if that helps you shut down.”

"I moved my office to a sunny spot to make me feel better."

Sue Hunter, interior designer