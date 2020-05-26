“Inheritance” will get your heart racing

The new psychological thriller “Inheritance” starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg doesn’t do everything right, but it certainly sets up incredibly tense and cringe-worthy situations that will having your heart racing. Collins plays Lauren, the wealthy yet “rebellious” daughter of a banking mogul who becomes a powerful district attorney in the city of New York. After her father’s unexpected demise, the will is read and her inheritance is not what she expected.

To say that Lauren had a privileged upbringing is an understatement, but even in her world there are inequities. In this case, it comes in the form of her younger brother William who is the golden child. William is running for his second term as a Congressman and while the two are close, supporting one another emotionally and in work, the inequity is seen once again at the reading of the will as William receives $20 million and Lauren gets $1 million, a box of keys, and a thumb drive. This, of course, will lead Lauren to discover the dirty family secrets that have long been buried pitting morals against loyalties.

The secret lies with her father’s captive guest, Morgan (Pegg), chained like a victimized dog and seemingly tortured emotionally and physically for the last 30 years in a hidden bunker on their property. Lauren can’t grasp the realization of the situation and attempts to intellectually put the pieces of the puzzle together. Her high powered job is at a pivotal point in a case and her brother’s upcoming election all hinge on her actions and reactions to her newly discovered prisoner with more questions than answers within her grasp.

As I initially stated, the film has issues and these come directly from the script with too many loopholes and completely inexplicable actions. Additionally, Collins’ performance as a NY DA just isn’t believable. She doesn’t exhibit the confidence and prowess one would typically associate with this position. The strength and knowledge behind the lines delivered are just that…lines delivered. However, when she is playing the role of the confused black sheep of the family who is sorting through her emotions while dealing with a bizarre situation, she shines.

Pegg is unrecognizable as this character, buried beneath his hair and obviously a dirty and disheveled look. We somehow develop sympathy for him as he reveals his side of the story, but there’s always the feeling that he’s hiding something. Or is he? He gains our trust, we believe him, but then we fear for Lauren, not quite trusting what we are hearing. It’s this constant internal self questioning that gives the film more validity even as the sum of the story doesn’t quite add up. Together, as Pegg and Collins create their characters’ conversations, one trying to win his freedom, the other wrestling with family loyalty and understanding as well as moral virtues, it’s riveting.

Cinematography holds another the key in this film, adding the psychologically terrifying element of being buried in a bunker with no light and no way out. For many of us, this would be one of our worst fears and cinematically, “Inheritance” puts us in this situation. The tension builds so methodically that I needed to take a break and get a breath of fresh air, so real was the fear instilled by the film.

The subplots within the film seem too overt and contrived which ultimately take away from the realistic situation happening between Lauren and Morgan. We never really believe that William is a Congressman in his ill-fitting suit and Lauren popping in to court here and there would never be tolerated. Connie Nielsen is the grieving widow who knows her deceased husband was no saint and tries to make Lauren understand that her father was proud of her. And all of these issues somehow get tied up in a nice little bow at the end of the film.

“Inheritance” is a mixed bag with storyline loopholes, but it hits the nail on the head in creating incredible tension as it takes advantage of one of our worst fears … being buried. And Pegg’s performance elevates the film as he creates a character with whom we vacillate, eliciting a myriad of emotions for this character. Pegg demonstrates that he is much more than a comedic actor and can handle the heavy lifting of a more dramatic role.

<strong>Reel Talk rating: 2</strong><strong>½</strong> <strong>Stars</strong>