Animal grievances go to court in new Amazon Prime series

What do you get when you cross Gary Busey, Judge Judy and Joe Exotic? Whatever it is, it’s debuting on Amazon Prime May 25.

The 75-year-old actor will hold court on the six-part series “Gary Busey: Pet Judge,” where animal owners can settle their grievances before what’s sure to be a kangaroo court.

Rolling Stone revealed the release date for Busey’s show, which the Academy Award-nominated actor started teasing on social media last week.

The cases Busey expects to hear reportedly include “monkeys, goats, birds, dogs, meerkats and turtles.”

Busey’s new project hopes to enjoy a taste of the success experienced by the wildly popular Netflix streaming series “Tiger King.” That show, which aired March 20, became a runaway sensation among quarantined Americans searching for the right mix of kooky humans and the animals that find themselves involved in personal dramas.

Whether it’ll be Busey or the animals in his courtroom that need to be kept on a leash remains to be seen.

“I have no fear of death or nervousness,” Busey said during a 2016 visit to the Daily News before his off-Broadway debut in “Perfect Crime” at the Times Square’s Theater Center. “It’s excitement. It’s like a thoroughbred horse in a horse race and they put him in a little cage. I’m ready to bust out.”