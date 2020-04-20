RANDALL: Untrap your digital photos

I supposed a vast majority of you are finding yourself with a lot of free time at home. I am hoping with that free time you are working on some decluttering projects or organizing projects. As for me, I have spent some of my free time organizing my digital photos. I believe you can enjoy your photos more if they are organized and/or on display.

Let’s start with organizing. My first suggestion is to delete any photos you know you do not need to keep, especially if you took 10 of the exact same poses, and I know you did! For instance, you have your family posed for a picture and you snap 10 of them to make sure one is good. So, what do you do with the other nine? Leave them to take up space on your phone and in the cloud? No, starting today, when you take a multitude of the same picture, take the time to delete the ones you do not like. The blurry ones. The one with someone’s eyes are closed. The ones that you never meant to take in the first place.

Once you have whittled down your digital photos to just the ones you truly want to keep, then you need to decide how to categorize them. I like to use albums, or folders that are labeled not only by date but also by occasion. I have a folder for each year. Then within each year, I have folders for the various occasions. For example, I have a folder for every year that is titled Christmas. You guessed it, all my photos taken before during and after Christmas for that specific year are in that folder.

When my kids were involved in sports, I would have a folder for each year, then each season, the kids name and the sport. For instance, 2016-Noah-Volleyball-Fall Pre-Season, or something similar.

If you have 3,000+ photos on your phone right now, do not let that get you down. Spend an hour a day or a couple hours a week working on them and before you know it you will have them organized and easier to access.

Having the pictures on your phone are great, but do you really enjoy them stored on your phone? I love to take the pictures and display them so others can enjoy them as much as I do.

I usually like to share mine on Facebook for starters. So everyone can see what I am up to and what my family is up to. But then what?

Other ways I enjoy my photos is to digitally use them as a screensaver on my computer that cycles through many of them. I also have a recent one as my desktop background. It’s much nicer to look at then the default that Windows uses! Now is the time to create that screen saver folder.

Many years I use my digital photos and create a calendar for the next year. It’s a great way to reminisce on the previous year. Another idea, is to purchase a digital photo frame. They now make them, so anyone in your family can send photos right to it. What a nice surprise to find a new photo from my son who lives in San Diego!

I truly enjoy my pictures, do you? I ask this question a lot because what is the use of having taken the pictures if you are not enjoying them?