Friday at the Movies: New scary movies for Friday the 13th weekend

‘The Hunt’ — NEW

(Movies 10, Paramount) Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are — or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted turns the tables on her pursuers. With Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank. Directed by Craig Zobel. (89 mins.)

‘I Still Believe’ — NEW

(Paramount, Movies 10) The true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. Jeremy’s remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing. With Nathan Parsons, Gary Sinise, Britt Robertson and Melissa Roxburgh. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin. (116 mins.)

‘Bloodshot’ — NEW

(Meadowview, Movies 10) After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine. With Vin Diesel, Elza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan and Talulah Riley. Directed by David S. F. Wilson. (109 mins.)

‘The Way Back’

(Meadowview, Movies 10) Addiction takes away the family foundation for a widowed, former basketball all-star lost but now he attempts to comeback by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater. With Ben Afflect, Janina Gavankar, Al Madrigal and Glynn Turman. Directed by Gavin O’Connor. (108 mins.)

‘Onward’

(Paramount) Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. With Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wilmer Valderrama and Tracey Ullman. Directed by Dan Scanlon. (102 mins.)

‘Emma’

(Movies 10) Story follows the antics of Emma Woodhouse, a young woman who lives in Georgian- and Regency-era England. She occupies herself with matchmaking and meddling in the lives of her friends and family. With Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Tanya Reynolds, Connor Swindells and Callum Turner. Directed by Autumn de Wilde. (132 mins.)

‘The Invisible Man’

(Movies 10, Paramount) A crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. The film is a contemporary adaptation of the novel of the same name by H. G. Wells. With Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer. Directed by Leigh Whannell. (125 mins.)

‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie’

(Meadowview) A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four. With Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray and Sal Vulcano. Directed by Chris Henchy. (93 mins.)

‘Call of the Wild’

(Movies 10) Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. With Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Dan Stevens, Bradley Whitford and Omar Sy. Directed by Chris Sanders. (110 mins.)

‘Fantasy Island’

(Movies 10) The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. With Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Jimmy O. Yang, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. Directed by Jason Blum. (156 mins.)

‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

(Movies 10) Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a video game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (114 mins.)

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

(Movies 10) Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski — in this video game adaption. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. With Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough and the voice of Ben Schwartz. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (100 mins.)

‘Bad Boys for Life’

(Movies 10) Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for one last go-round as Miami narcotics detectives. With Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. Written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan; story by Craig, Carnahan. Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. (123 min.)