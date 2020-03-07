A glimpse behind the scenes of Pixar's 'Onward'

Known for its emotional stories that entertain all ages, Pixar’s “Onward” won’t let you down as two elf brothers, Ian (voice of Tom Holland) and Barley (voice of Chris Pratt), go on an extraordinary adventure in the hopes of spending one day with their father who passed away. This crazy, fun-loving, and touching film takes the creative skills of hundreds of artists as well as the actors, writers, and directors and 7 years to bring to life. Head Story Artist Kelsey Mann recently sat down to talk with me about making of this delightful film that opened Friday.

Mann, a Minnesota native, professes that his first love is movies followed secondly by his love of drawing. After completing his degree at Northern Michigan in illustration, Mann followed his passion for films and began his career working at Reel Works in Minneapolis where Peter Doctor also began. Here’s what happened next … (Edited for clarity and space)

<strong>How long were you at Reel Works?</strong>

It’s a really small studio so I got to do a lot there. I worked there a couple of years and put together my portfolio and applied to Pixar … and I got denied. Then I moved to LA. I worked in the industry during the day and I would take classes at night … to get my portfolio up at a higher level. … Then a spot opened up at Pixar and I applied. Nine years later from when I got denied and I got accepted this time. … I always loved what Pixar did. They’re not only the best, they make the best movies, animated or not.

<strong>So what does a head story artist do?</strong>

I oversee a team of story artists, anywhere from 6-10 people, and I assist them through the story boarding process which is where we assist the director and the producer and the writer in helping them shape the most compelling, the most emotional, moving, funny story. And then our primary job is to visualize the script. We take the written word and we’re the first ones to visualize it. We draw the movie, we draw almost comic book panel, shot by shot.

<strong>You said you help bring the emotion to the story visually. Is there a part that stands out to you personally that you helped shape?</strong>

I don’t want to give anything away, but there is a point where Ian comes to a revelation near the end of the movie. I remember there was another version of the film where he was handed that revelation by someone else. We always say you have to put the protagonist in the driver’s seat of their own film and you don’t want to have someone give them the answer. I remember pitching to [Dan Scanlon, writer/director] it could be another way that he comes up with this on his own. So I pitched what’s ultimately in the film, a way for him to realize it on his own in a very non-verbal way, a visual way of doing it which is a really strong way to do things. We always say when we’re storyboarding these movies, a really good movie works with the sound off. … That whole scene, there’s no dialogue in it, it’s so universal. It can go to any country and people can understand it. That part I’m really proud of because I pitched that idea.

<strong>Did you have Tom Holland and Chris Pratt cast before drawing the characters?</strong>

Sometimes we have an actor in mind for a character sometimes we don’t. This one we didn’t. This one was hard. It seems easy now that you have Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, but when you’re first starting you have the entire world of actors to choose from so casting is a lot of work. I actually got to help out. We had a casting director, [and] she would talk about what we are looking for. Ian — we’re looking for someone who has a real vulnerable voice, maybe a little awkward, a little unsure … And Barley, we used the word “sloppy.” We need someone who’s sloppy and kind of fun and big and who can go big, unpredictable. We did this cool thing where we listened to them blind. She’d say, “Here’s actor 1.” And she’d play a clip of actor 1. That’s so we’re not casting off of celebrity status but we’re casting off of the voice. We’re trying to find the right person for the character. Sometimes you’ll be able to hear a voice and go, I know who that is. Some people have really distinct voices.

<strong>Did you recognize Chris Pratt’s voice?</strong>

I’m trying to remember if we could tell who he was. I think we did. Every once in a while, one of us may know who that is, but the other two don’t. We listened to a LOT of people for the two elves. It took a long time to find those two. Once we cast them, it was perfect.

<strong>Not to give anything away, but how do you give such personality to …</strong>

A pair of pants? (Both laughing) That’s the beauty of animation. That was Dan’s idea to have a character just be a pair of pants. He thought that had a lot of animation potential. He can’t communicate; it’s the lower half not the top half. It definitely came with some awkward things. When we started to story board the characters with the pair of pants, we realized, where do they look to address him? If there are two characters talking, we do over-the-shoulder shots. We did a lot of over-the-butt shots. (Laughs) This is kind of awkward. The top half helped when we added [it]. Now they can look at the head. The awkwardness went away. It definitely made us laugh in the beginning.