Bringin' the sunshine and rain

Daily Journal staff reports

EmiSunshine has been writing songs since she was 5 and has attracted national attention since the age of 9, according to a press release. Rolling Stone once named her among “10 new country artists you need to know.”

Now, the 15-year-old East Tennessee-based singer/songwriter is set to perform Friday evening at The Looney Bin in Bradley. Country singer/songwriter Heather Wagner will open the show.

EmiSunshine’s latest album, “Family Wars,” which was produced by 4-time Grammy-winner Tony Brown in Nashville, has received critical acclaim for its thought-provoking songs about abusive relationships, mass violence, political corruption, and freedom in America, according to a press release. In a review of “Family Wars,” American Songwriter described EmiSunshine “wise beyond her years.”

No Depression said the album proves EmiSunshine is “bold and talented enough to tackle today’s issues while honoring yesterday’s folk traditions.”

“The album is about working through different types of conflicts,” Emi said. “I’m just voicing my opinion about what I see going on in the world, looking at problems and trying to make something beautiful out of them.”

For “Family Wars,” Emi enlisted the creative help of several established Nashville songwriters and other artists, including Jim Lauderdale, Kyle Jacobs, Vicky McGehee and others.

Known for her powerful voice, insightful lyrics and masterful ukulele-playing, EmiSunshine has been compared by some critics to a young Dolly Parton. She has appeared on “The Today Show,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” the Grand Ole Opry (14 times) and elsewhere. In 2018, she was featured in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary “The King,” alongside Alec Baldwin, Ashton Kutcher and other stars, for which she wrote and performed two original songs while riding in the backseat of Elvis’ 1963 Rolls Royce.

Recently, Emi received The ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award in New York City. The award, which was established by ASCAP Board member and Grammy award-winning songwriter-producer Desmond Child, recognizes a young musician each year. Child called Emi “one of the most talented up-and-coming artists and songwriters I’ve heard in American music.”

EmiSunshine and The Rain will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Doors open at 7 p.m., and Heather Wagner will open the show. Tickets are $10 general admission or $20 V.I.P. and can be reserved at www.TheEmiSunshine.com/tour.

WHAT: EmiSunshine and The Rain, with opening act Heather Wagner

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, March 6 (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

WHERE: The Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

COST: Tickets are $10 general admission or $20 V.I.P. and can be reserved at TheEmiSunshine.com/tour