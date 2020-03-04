New TV streaming service feels just like cable

There’s a new player in the streaming TV revolution.

AT&T, the second largest pay-TV provider behind Comcast, is launching a nationwide live TV streaming service Monday that offers a cable-like experience — from a set-top box and on-screen program guide to a remote control with actual numbers — delivered entirely over the internet.

The service, dubbed AT&T TV, could be the all-in-one platform that entices reluctant cord cutters to take the plunge into live TV streaming, uncluttering a jumbled world of media devices, smart TVs and program services with names like Fubo, Vidgo, Philo and Hulu.

“It’s going to simplify a very complex marketplace,” said Tom Monahan, the Chicago-based regional vice president for AT&T.

The AT&T setup is simple, even for streaming novices. Plug in the box, connect to your TV and Wi-Fi and voila — instant cable over the internet.

Priced at about $50 per month as a standalone service, AT&T TV has a robust slate of broadcast and cable channels, including offerings such as the Marquee Sports Network, the new cable TV home of the Chicago Cubs. It also links to a variety of video-on-demand apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, with a voice remote to orchestrate the programming melange without reading glasses.

Combining the video with AT&T’s internet service brings the monthly price to $80 — an initial savings over most traditional cable plus internet offerings. But the price could end up as bloated as your cable package in time.

The inaugural prices for both plans are for the first year of a two-year agreement, with “prices higher” in the second year, according to the fine print. At current rates, the standalone video plan would rise from $50 to $93 per month in the second year, according to Monahan.

The AT&T TV package includes one set-top box. Additional units are $10 per month. A smart phone app lets you take the full streaming product wherever you go, with a massive 500-hour cloud DVR to stockpile episodes of “The Bachelor” and other guilty pleasures.

AT&T is also hoping the streaming service will boost its own broadband service while stemming losses from its two traditional pay-TV platforms — DirecTV and U-verse — which are hemorrhaging subscribers at an accelerating rate.

Traditional cable and satellite providers lost about 6 million subscribers last year, according to data from industry analysts MoffettNathanson. Losses in the pay-TV industry have been partially offset by gains in streaming services like Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. The trend is likely to continue, with traditional cable expected to shed another 19 million subscribers by 2023, the firm said.