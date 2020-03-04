Nashville recording artist Jerrod Niemann to play 360 East

cbreach@daily-journal.com

Country music returns on Friday to 360 East Ave. bar in Kankakee. The venue, which has hosted several country musicians in the past few years, welcomes Nashville recording artist Jerrod Niemann at 8 p.m. Friday.

John David Daily is the opening act. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 day of the show.

Niemann’s patriotic anthem “Old Glory” was recently released and was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 10 Best Country and American Songs of the Week. Niemann has also made multiple USO tours to visit U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East.

His fourth studio album “This Ride,” released in 2017, includes feel-good song “I Got This,” a duet with Lee Brice, “A Little More Love” and the ballad “God Made A Woman.” His major label debut, “Judge Jerrod & The Hung Jury,” made the New York Times’ Top 10 Albums of 2010.

Niemann, 40, originally from Liberal, Kan., answered some questions over the phone this past week from his Nashville, Tenn.-home.

<strong>Have you ever played in this area before?</strong>

I’ve been to Chicago a bunch. I’ve been to Champaign and played at homecoming for the Illini. My band, for a long time, I had three guys from Illinois — one from Bloomington, one from Darien and one from Elgin.

<strong>When did you start playing an instrument?</strong>

I started playing the piano when I was 8. My parents used to own a roller skating rink that were popular back in the day, so I was always fixed on music at an early age. I got bitten by the bug. It’s always been a part of me.

<strong>How would you classify your style of country music?</strong>

That’s a great question. I feel like it’s evolving just like people. I went through a divorce a year and a half ago, and I was at a point where things were different. … Life gives you new chapters and a new coat of paint, and you evolve with it. Country music is so vast, but I would definitely say it’s country music because just because I was born in a town of 500 people, and I don’t really know anything other than that.

<strong>Do you like playing in a small music venue?</strong>

I really do. Growing up, I played once a year in the fair. I know how much it means to me because in a small country town, we were lucky to get [live] music once a year at the fair. … Being a Midwesterner myself I just love being around people that you grew up together with. I started playing in patio bars, and it’s a little more intimate. I feel at home more so than some of the other options. We’re ready. We’re ready to rock.

<strong>What can fans expect at Friday’s show at 360 East Ave.?</strong>

Because it is the weekend, we’re going to have to get a little rowdy. What’s cool and is more exciting than most dates is that we have new music to play. Obviously, we play the songs we’re lucky enough to have over the years with the guys. … Toward the end of the show we kind of rip up the set list so to speak and just play the songs that made us all want to get into music, whether it’s George Strait or Stevie Ray Vaughn and everything in between.

<strong>How difficult is the music business now — touring and recording?</strong>

The touring and recording are the bliss, the fun things you dream about when you’re a kid. It’s the other 22-and-a-half hours of the day that make up the business side of it, and it’s not always fun. I’ve been through four record deals, and I’m extremely grateful every day for all the opportunities I’ve been given and the doors people have opened. It is a tough business. You just got to have thick skin and always follow your instincts. … You’ve got to trust your heart.

<strong>Do you consider yourself a Midwesterner being from Kansas?</strong>

Yes. There’s no doubt when you’re in the region you’re from, you are much more connected.

<strong>How long do you see yourself touring and recording music?</strong>

As long as people are kind enough to spend their hard-earned money to let someone do what they love, you’d be an idiot not to. But things do change, you learn there’s so much more about life. For me I’ve had the chance to go with the USO a couple of times overseas, and I’m going back in July…. Just to be able to go to these countries and see the people who signed up for that, giving it their all, it changes you as a human. .. You start realizing there are things that are so important. If you’re having a bad day, there are people who have it a hell of a lot worse. It’s truly an honor, and the best trips of my life have been overseas. It puts things in perspective.

<strong>What do you like best about being a musician?</strong>

It’s so weird, writing songs and recording. They’re so unique and what’s meant a lot to me is to be part of the message. You do get caught up sometimes in the rat race of what you do, you’re just trying to be successful in anything that you do. Whenever you record a song and someone comes up and says, “Hey, that was our wedding song,” or “We played this at a funeral,” you just realize that’s why we’re lucky enough to be a part of something so special — the universal language of music. I think creating the message that connects with complete strangers over something I need to say and they need to hear, is my favorite.

<strong>WHAT</strong>: Jerrod Nieman with John David Daily

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 8 p.m. Friday

<strong>WHERE</strong>: 360 East Ave. Bar, 360 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>TICKETS</strong>: $25 in advance; $30 day of show. Visit outhousetickets.com

The following songs from Jerrod Niemann's career hit Billboard's Top 100 list:

• "What Do You Want" - 2011

• "Shinin' On Me: - 2012

• "Drink To That All Night: - 2014

• "One More Drinkin' Song" - 2011

• "Lover, Lover" - 2010

• "Only God Could Love You More" - 2013

• "Blue Bandana" - 2015

• "A Little More Love" - 2016

• "Donkey" - 2014

• "I Love Women (My Momma Can't Stand)" - 2007