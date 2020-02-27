Friday at the Movies

<strong>‘The Invisible Man’ — NEW</strong>

(Movies 10, Paramount) A crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. The film is a contemporary adaptation of the novel of the same name by H. G. Wells. With Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge and Harriet Dyer. Directed by Leigh Whannell. (125 mins.)

<strong>‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie’ — NEW</strong>

(Meadowview) A humiliating high school mishap from 1992 sends the Impractical Jokers on the road, competing in hidden camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four. With Brian Quinn, Joe Gatto, James Murray and Sal Vulcano. Directed by Chris Henchy. (93 mins.)

<strong>‘Brahms: The Boy II’</strong>

(Paramount) When a young family moves to the Heelshire’s residence, terror strikes when a boy from the family discovers a doll called Brahms that appears to be eerily human. With Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Anjali Jay and Ralph Ineson. Directed by William Brent Bell. (120 mins.)

<strong>‘Call of the Wild’</strong>

<strong>(Movies 10)</strong> Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. With Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Dan Stevens, Bradley Whitford and Omar Sy. Directed by Chris Sanders. (110 mins.)

<strong>‘Bad Boys for Life’</strong>

<strong>(Movies 10)</strong> Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for one last go-round as Miami narcotics detectives. With Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. Written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan; story by Craig, Carnahan. Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. (123 min.)

<strong>‘Fantasy Island’</strong>

<strong>(Movies 10)</strong> The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. With Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Jimmy O. Yang, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. Directed by Jason Blum. (156 mins.)

<strong>‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey’</strong>

<strong>(Paramount, Movies 10)</strong> It’s open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big target on her back. She’s unprotected and on the run. With Margot Robbie, Jurnee Mollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosie Perez. Directed by Cathy Yan. (109 mins.)

<strong>‘Jumanji: The Next Level’</strong>

<strong>(Movies 10)</strong> Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a video game. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (114 mins.)

<strong>‘1917’</strong>

<strong>(Movies 10)</strong> During World War I, two British soldiers, Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake, receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades — including Blake’s own brother.

<strong>‘Parasite’</strong>

<strong>(Paramount)</strong> A poor family, the Kims, con their way into becoming the servants of a rich family, the Parks. But their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. With Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee and Yeo-jeong Jo. Directed by Bong Joon Ho. (132 mins.)

<strong>‘Sonic the Hedgehog’</strong>

<strong>(Meadowview, Movies 10)</strong> Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend — a human named Tom Wachowski — in this video game adaption. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. With Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough and the voice of Ben Schwartz. Directed by Jeff Fowler. (100 mins.)

<strong>‘The Photograph’</strong>

<strong>(Paramount, Movies 10)</strong> When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter, Mae, hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life — an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist. With Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Chante Adams, Chelsea Peretti. Written and directed by Stella Meghie. (128 mins.)