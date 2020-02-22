Journal columnist pens two spy novels

The 1960s may have been the height of the Cold War and the apogee of the FBI.

J. Edgar Hoover still was in charge of the crime-fighting and spy-catching organization and most of the controversies surrounding him would not unravel until his death in 1972. On the small screen, we were with Efrem Zimbalist Jr. solving a case from the bureau’s files every week on “The F.B.I.”

And if you were in the FBI, New York City was the place to be. It was the time of the Broadway Joe Namath and the Superbowl Jets. Vito Corleone might not have been real, but mob crime families were. Soviet agents were running all sorts of spy operations out of their United Nations residences. Your chance of real action was much higher in New York than in Butte, Montana.

It was a lively time to be alive in the Big Apple. The year was 1968. The Tet Offensive was raging in Vietnam. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated. American cities were torn apart by race riots, though New York City fared better than most.

In the midst of all this is the fictional Deuce Ballou, an FBI agent and the creation of local attorney and Daily Journal columnist Joe Yurgine. Ballou is the centerpiece of two spy novels by Yurgine: “Deuce,” 297 pages; and “Spychaser,” 208 pages. Both are available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. “Deuce” is $12.95, and also available for a Kindle electronic reader for $9.99. “Spychaser” is $14.99, but is free if you are a Kindle Unlimited subscriber.

The books are in a sequence, but they make sense independently. You could read the second one first and be fine. Yurgine says a third book is in the works.

Though the books draw on Yurgine’s experiences as an FBI agent, the plots are fictitious. But they give you a sense of the real job of tailing and catching Soviet spies and plotting to get them to defect.

The novels move right along. Yurgine has colorful characters: mostly Deuce; his fellow FBI agents (the Poet, Big D and the Knife); Deuce’s lover, “C”; and the Russians they are trying to catch (Yuri Popov in one book and Boris in the other).

Even small characters, such as a landlord or a waiter in an Italian restaurant, are well thought out and interestingly drawn. Yurgine has a firm command of description.

He also does well with dialogue. Long passages, like discussions between Deuce and his significant other or the interrogation of a suspect, are handled entirely in short, swapped sentences. It’s the type of thing you wish you were clever enough to say yourself.

Much like Arthur Conan Doyle, he quotes other authors. As in Walter Lippmann’s, “Men have been barbarians much longer than they have been civilized.”

Though the books are fiction, two very real passages are highlights. In the first book, Deuce has an apartment that shares a wall with Broadway Joe Namath. True story. Yurgine was Namath’s neighbor in real life. The second book begins with an anecdote that has Deuce meeting J. Edgar Hoover.

In both books, there is a spy trick that involves knocking out a Soviet agent and drilling a tiny hole in their ear. An electronic listening device is implanted inside the person. It seemed like the height of the Orwellian world — the end of all privacy. Can they really do that? It turns out they can.

Deuce is certainly a worthy hero. He’s clever and succeeds, in large part, by dogged persistence. There is not too much doubt, in either book, who the bad guy — or the target — is. The question is, how will Deuce succeed?

The books succeed on several levels. They are a good slice of life from the ’60s. That’s a time now fading fast, but we ought to be reminded just how unsettling those years were. The books are, too, a good insight into the real work of the FBI. There’s some glamour here, but also a leavening dose of reality. Finally, Yurgine’s writing is clever and clear, page after page. Lots of great nuggets and insights on life.

Oftentimes, in a local book, you wind up wishing that the author had taken the time to employ an editor. That’s not the case here. This is well-crafted prose, worth reading.