BREW DUDE: Touring breweries in the Western Burbs

It feels like it has been forever since I did a Brew Dude On Tour column, but it’s back with a new tour stop, the Western Burbs. These are easily my favorite columns to research, and they virtually write themselves once I have visited all of these places.

There is a big debate on craft beer on Twitter about having kids in taprooms which I fall on one side of this debate and wrote about it before. On this trip to the western suburbs, I brought my daughter, Penny, and my wife, Sam, along for a great winter trip around some really high-quality taprooms. Sam and I lived in Lombard for a few years, so we are familiar with this area of the world. The craft beer landscape has definitely changed since we lived up there in 2010 to 2014.

The first stop that makes the most since for this type of trip is Alter Brewing in Downers Grove. When I think of Downer’s Grove, I think of downtown Downers with the Metra stop bisecting the town. There is an excellent little Thai place just up the block from the Metra stop. I have seen Flatfoot 56 for a St. Patty’s Day concert at Bayledoyle down there. Alter Brewing is a bit away from downtown in an industrial park nearby. Alter Brewing has a really slick taproom with some excellent beer on tap. I have had Alterior Motive and Hopular Kid in cans before. I have had King Balaton, barrel aged fruit beer at Festival of Barrel Aged Beers before. Alter Brewing is an excellent place to start a trip like this.

Local area legend Ali Baig runs an entertainment and trivia company called Baig of Tricks in the Western Burbs whose mainstay is the Alter Brewing taproom. Alter Brewing has plenty of industrial space parking though the area was a bit crowded on a Saturday afternoon. There are board games aplenty and plenty of comfortable seating throughout. I had a flight that unintentionally featured a number of high ABV beers which was a weird way to start such a trip.

The next stop here is Ike and Oak Brewing where we had our first bite of food on this trip. Ike and Oak Brewing is tucked inside a sort of residential area/commercial area split that I would personally love to live in. It was busy for a Saturday midday but we got a seat by the glass garage doors on the outside. With snow on the ground, the doors were closed. We got a dessert here as well as a flight of beer. Ike and Oak made the first Belgian style beer that Sam has liked, which is a huge break-through. She also liked their Peanut Butter Porter called Monkey Nut. The taproom is the perfect balance of cozy and modern and the chocolate torte was delicious. They had coloring pages featuring their trademark bear influenced style. I will return to this place with my family anytime. Parking here was along the street which was perfectly manageable.

The third stop, after a long detour in IKEA, was Skeleton Key Brewing which is the highest concept brewing outfit on the list. Skeleton Key Brewing began their career as a brewery incubator that would take on clients to teach them how to brew beer on a large system. The first venture to come out of the Skeleton Key process is the hottest suburbs brewing concern in a long time, Brothership Brewing that should be opening soon in Mokena. Everything I had at Skeleton Key was phenomenal. I really enjoyed these beers and some really low-key chill out vibes of this taproom on a Saturday early evening. The parking in the industrial park is plentiful it seems.

The last stop and the anchor of this trip is Pollyanna Brewing in Lemont, Illinois. I love Pollyanna Brewing’s beer. I have had a ton of it over the years. A little while ago Pollyanna came down to Kankakee and was featured at Grapes & Hops. That is where I first tried Fun Size which is a fantastically sweet but balanced candy bar milk stout. That beer was Sam’s one request of the trip to make sure she got to try Fun Size again. The taproom in Lemont is an awesome space with an upstairs and downstairs drinking area and two bars. I could see spending a lot of time at Pollyanna if I lived in this area. We had been up one time before this for their Oktoberfest celebration which was an excellent time but we didn’t stop in the taproom then. The parking was tight on a Saturday evening so we had to park up the street and walk which was fine. Chuck’s Barbecue of Darien was there with a food truck which is a huge pull as far as the competitive food truck game goes.

Hell Hazed Over from Alter Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 8.1%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> N/A

<strong>Style:</strong> IPA – New England

<strong>Notes:</strong> “Golden and hazy in appearance. Smooth and creamy mouthfeel. Malt character is minimal, as hops take center stage in this brew. Expect vibrant aromas and juicy flavors of mango, pineapple, and melon,” according to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can find this beer at Liquor World in Kankakee in 12 oz 6 pack cans for $13.99.

Sleep It Off from Ike and Oak Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 9.4%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> 30

<strong>Style:</strong> Belgian Strong Dark Ale

<strong>Notes:</strong> “This Abbey-style ale is dark, strong, rich, smooth and complex with notes of spice and fruit,” according to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can only find this one at the brewery in Woodridge.

Migratory from Skeleton Key Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 5.6%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> 16

<strong>Style:</strong> Golden Ale

<strong>Notes:</strong> “Golden ale racked over 50+ lbs of Toasted Coconut that we toast by hand ourselves,” according to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can only buy this one at the taproom in Darien.

Fun Size from Pollyanna Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 6.1%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> 25

<strong>Style:</strong> Stout – Milk/Sweet

<strong>Notes:</strong> “You’re not you when you’re thirsty, so satisfy that craving with a fun-sized treat,” according to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can find this one locally at Liquor World in Kankakee in 12 ounce 4-pack bottles for $14.99.