Happenings Listings: Feb. 13, 2020

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser,</strong> Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Flaw, Gabriel & The Apocalypse, Jump The Fall</strong>, 7:30 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $15 general admission; $25 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.

<strong>Trippie Redd, BlocBoy JB, Kodie Shane,</strong> 6:30 p.m. today, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $49-$51. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>10,000 Maniacs, featuring Mary Ramsey</strong>, 8 p.m. today-Friday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets: $48 to $65. For more information, call 312-733-9463 or visit citywinery.com/chicago

<strong>American English (Beatles tribute band), Just Roll With It Band,</strong> 7 p.m. Friday, Majestic Theatre, Kankakee. Tickets: $25, general admission; $50 VIP. Tickets available at King Music, Yellow Elephant Gallery & Gift Shop and online bit.ly/2OtzOQC.

<strong>Dennis Knight</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St. No cover.

<strong>Ana Gabriel,</strong> 8 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Live music,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Tank, Eric Benét, Kelly Price, After 7 and Troop</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Opeth, Graveyard</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $38.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>DJ,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Another Lost Year, Cold Kingdom,</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 general admission; $20 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.

<strong>Karaoke,</strong> 9 p.m. Saturday, Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Just Roll With It Band,</strong> 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Porky Barn Tavern, 522 W. Walnut St., Watseka.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Hickory Creek Brewery, 1005 W. Laraway Road, New Lenox.

<strong>UFO</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets: $125, $75, $55, $42.50. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Marcia Ball</strong>, 7 p.m. Sunday, FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Tickets: $40. For more information, visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>”Plano,”</strong> times vary Sunday through March 28, Steppenwolf Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted St., Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>”Titus Andronicus,”</strong> times vary through March 14, The Den Theatre’s Heath Main Stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit havenchi.org.

<strong>”Roe,”</strong> times vary through Feb. 23, Goodman Theatre, Chicago in the Albert Theatre. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>”Bug,”</strong> times vary through March 15, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Bobby,</strong> 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.