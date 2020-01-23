Taste Fest a food tour through Kankakee County

Taste Fest is a food and drink tour through Kankakee County — one bite and sip at a time.

The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Taste Fest returns from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. This year, the event takes place at Steam Hollow Brewing Company, 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno.

The event is a collaborative effort among the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, Steam Hollow, the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Manteno Chamber of Commerce, the Daily Journal, Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital and Milner Media.

Attendees receive a tasting card that allows them to sample food and drinks from restaurants and beverage providers from across the county.

“Taste Fest is a unique event that brings local food and drink vendors to one place,” said Chamber executive director Emily Poff. “The public can enjoy their favorite restaurants all in one place or try a new restaurant they may have never been to before.”

This year’s vendors include Steam Hollow, Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Creme of the Crop, Mia Bella’s Pizza, Brickstone Brewpub, Bennett Curtis House, Oliver’s Grill, Urban Farmer, Monical’s Pizza, Hoppy Pig, Connect Roasters, Grapes and Hops, The Neighborhood Kitchen and Candy and Cake.

“Taste Fest celebrates what our community has to offer,” Poff said.

And Poff believes that the new location will attract some people who have never attended Taste Fest before.

“Steam Hollow is a cool new venue with a really fun atmosphere,” Poff said.

Adding to the atmosphere will be live music by Matt Yeager.

At taste fest, attendees will receive a punch card to “taste” food and drinks. General admission, which includes 10 tastes, is $35 per person or $25 for chamber member.

This year, reserved seating will be available. Seating for two is $90 per pair for non-chamber members and $70 for chamber members.

Get a group of friends together and reserve a table for four for $160 or a table of six for $230. Chamber members receive a $20 discount.

Tickets can be purchased at business.kankakeecountychamber.com/events/details/taste-fest-3021.

“January — the holidays are over and it’s the coldest part of the year,” Poff said. “We are all looking for something to do indoors. This is an opportunity for the community to get together.”

General admission tickets can be purchased at the door while supplies last. Additional tasting cards also can be purchased throughout the festival.

Taste Fest kicks off Kankakee County Restaurant Week, Jan. 25-Feb. 4, hosted by the chamber.

Restaurant Week is a social media campaign that encourages the public to visit participating restaurants.

<strong>What</strong>: Taste Fest

<strong>When</strong>: 4 to 7 p.m.Saturday

<strong>Where</strong>: Steam Hollow Brewing Company, 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno.

<strong>Who:</strong> Vendors include Steam Hollow, Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Creme of the Crop, Mia Bella’s Pizza, Brickstone Brewpub, Bennett Curtis House, Oliver’s Grill, Urban Farmer, Monical’s Pizza, Hoppy Pig, Connect Roasters, Grapes and Hops, The Neighborhood Kitchen, and Candy and Cake.

“Taste Fest is a unique event that brings local food and drink vendors to one place."

Chamber executive director Emily Poff