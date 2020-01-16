Happenings Listings: Jan. 16, 2020

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser,</strong> Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Just Roll With It,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday, Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee.

<strong>Open Mic Night with Ryan Leggott,</strong> 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, The Stray Bar, 17 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort.

<strong>Tedeschi Trucks Band,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Lotus</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $25-$45. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Live music,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Super Diamond: Neil Diamond tribute band,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $22.50. For more information, visit houseofblues.com<strong>.</strong>

<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Duke Ousler, country-folk rock</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted, but not required.

<strong>Ripe</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit houseofblues.com<strong>.</strong>

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Theatre</strong>

<strong>”Always ... Patsy Cline,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 25, The Den Theatre’s Janet Bookspan Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. For more information, visit firebrandtheatre.org.

<strong>”Mean Girls,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 26, James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>”Potted Potter,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 19, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Deray Davis,</strong> 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $38. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.

<strong>2020 Laugh Explosion with Alan Ford and Bobby Wright</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.