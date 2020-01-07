100-Word Review: 'Born in the Bronx' is mostly fast, rocking music

Handsome Dick Manitoba

‘Born in the Bronx’

<strong>Released:</strong> Nov. 8, 2019

<strong>Label:</strong> Liberation Hall

The front man of punk progenitors the Dictators steps up with his first solo album, and, go figure, the brash singer who wears his New York-ness like a badge of honor cut “Born in the Bronx” in Nashville, with producer-multi-instrumentalist Jon Tiven and a bunch of Americana stalwarts.

But no, Handsome Dick Manitoba is not trying to reinvent himself as a rootsy troubadour. The music is mostly fast and rocking, spiced by sax and piano, echoing the spirit of early rock-and-roll, and fitting right into Manitoba’s wheelhouse.

Manitoba is not the smoothest of vocalists and lyricists, but with him, feeling and attitude have always trumped finesse. The same holds true here, whether he’s recalling a teen romance (“Callie”) and his wayward youth in a housing project (“Magenta Street”), longing for an idealized California (“Surfside), or, on the darker side, dealing with addiction (“The Cooker and the Hit”).

The one non-original, a timely take on P.F. Sloan’s “Eve of Destruction,” finds Manitoba at his most earnest. But have no fear, his old strutting boastfulness is on full display in “Soul Punk King of NYC.”

<strong>Key cuts:</strong> “Thicker Than Blood,” “8th Avenue Serenade.”