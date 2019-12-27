Reel Talk: 'Uncut Gems' is intrinsically polarizing film

If you think you know Adam Sandler aka the Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison personas, think again. Starring in the Safdie Brothers’ film “Uncut Gems,” Sandler shows us the depth of skill he possesses, never relenting and giving us one of the best performances of the year.

The film opens to a brutal scene as the infamous Black Opal is being mined. The camera takes us to an injured worker, then dragging us into a cave and down the depths of a mine where two men chisel away to unearth a rare gem. We are transported into the gem, and seemingly into the universe where all things are possible, but on the other side of that, we find ourselves on the wrong end of Howard Ratner (Sandler), a NYC jeweler who is having a colonoscopy.

If that’s not bad enough, we learn that Ratner is up to his ears in debt to the wrong kind of people, thanks to his insatiable gambling habit. Awaiting the arrival of this precious gem, his knight in shining armor, which is in his mind is more valuable than life itself. He is now set to auction it to the highest bidder and get himself out of his proverbial hole.

Ratner is the kind of man who flaunts his wealth, deceiving you into thinking he’s the guy in the know, and the one to know. But beneath his ostentatious exterior is a man barely staying afloat, all the while making one poor decision after another.

He robs Peter to pay Paul. He’s cheating on his wife and putting his family in harm’s way. He’s also gambling money he doesn’t have by pawning precious items.

He’s an absolute train wreck and we watch as he makes these decisions which catapult him in a variety of directions, never knowing if we should uncover our eyes and look.

Ratner is a deplorable protagonist in this story. We are offended by his words, actions, and subsequent reactions to his consequences. There is absolutely no redeeming qualities of this man.

But for some reason, he attracts high-end cleintele the likes of the pro basketball player Kevin Garnett, thanks to the paid lackey Demany (LaKeith Stanfield). We find ourselves a part of Ratner’s despicable situation and wonder if his saving grace, the rare black opal, truly can save him.

While we cannot (hopefully) relate to or understand this man, it is like driving past a gruesome car wreck. We don’t want to look, but we have to. We have to see the carnage and watch what happens next.

“Uncut Gems” is quite possibly the most personally and intrinsically polarizing films to date. I was undeniably uncomfortable throughout the entire film thanks to dizzying camera work that felt as if it screamed, “I’m in your face! Do something about it!” and a musical score that gave a sense of constant fingernails down the chalkboard, accentuating the craziness of it all.

If that wasn’t enough, the frenetic energy induced by the dialogue and reactionary dialogue consistently on the highest level possible, sends you into a fight or flight motion. For those who stick with it and don’t let their sympathetic nervous system rule their decisions, the final act is well worth the investment.

Sandler brilliantly creates Ratner, pushing his own boundaries and exhausting us as we watch. He’s crude. His language is as offensive as his actions, but there is a reality to him that is not only intriguing but engaging.

That reality comes in part by the Safdie’s documentary or hand-held cinematography. We’re in the tight confines of the jewelry store, on lock down, and the constraints that Ratner feels, we feel.

The camera captures that franticly chaotic internal mechanism called Ratner’s mind. He flits and fleets as he processes information and makes decisions, all poor ones according to a reasonable person’s mind.

The pace of the film is equally frenetic making us feel as if we are a young child being dragged against our will as Ratner chases his dreams of finally making it big. He’s running for his life, holding our hand and pulling us along, trying to cover his tracks, balance his kids’ lives, and hide his unique love life. The music punctuates the fast paced life he leads which is inherently unnerving.

While this isn’t a film I enjoyed, the writers-directors certainly do it justice by making this an experiential film. We, the viewer, experience the emotions, high at all times, of the stress of our main character. Achieving this cinematic brilliance, however, is at a cost.

We are constantly stressed and angry, giving our nervous system a run for its money. Most would say this is an experience to avoid.

That being said, no matter how disastrous Ratner’s life is, it’s imperative to know how it all ends and Sandler shockingly does so. It’s an ending that will stay with you and we all know that endings can make or break a film and this one makes it.

3 Stars. (Extreme caution. There’s violence and non-stop offensive language.)