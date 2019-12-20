Reel Talk: 'Rise of Skywalker' slowed by lackluster story

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the final (?) installment in the long saga dating back to the 1970s with what I call the original film, “Star Wars: A New Hope,” we find ourselves at the end of the line with “The Rise of Skywalker” and J.J. Abrams returning to the director’s chair.

The all-star cast also returns, and let’s face it, who wouldn’t, as their characters fight the First Order one last time. With the extraordinary special effects, one would hope the finale of the story would be equally explosive, but unfortuantely, the story is a mere shell attempting and failing to keep our attention even with several nostalgic references and a couple surprises.

This is a film for the fan base, but you’re still going to need a refresher as to what happened in the last film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” (You may want to rewatch this one before you go.) Thankfully, much of this history is covered in the expected beginning, paragraphs scrolling through the universe, getting us up to speed.

The filmmakers waste no time in thrusting us into battle scenes and within moments we understand that The Resistance is in dire straights as Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is rising in power, supported by Darth Vadar’s grandson, Ben aka Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The connection between Ren and Rey, our new heroine, is stronger than ever, pitting one against the other as she trains under the tutelage of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher-archival footage).

Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) band together as the group attempts to follow in Luke’s (Mark Hamill) footsteps and find the missing piece of information that will save the universe and even dole out a message of hope to us all.

While the premise is the same, it becomes quite convoluted with the extraneous layers added seemingly in order to bring in more special effects, characters, and drag out the running time. The lackluster story is accentuated by the one-dimensional characters and dull dialogue throughout the entire film.

The character of Rey, a strong, independent young woman leads the group, guided by Leia which and while this is refreshing to see the continuation of a female force in the film, unfortunately, even Ridley’s exceptional talents and tenacity as an actress cannot carry this load alone. Additionally, Isaac’s forced performance, perhaps an attempt to replicate the Han Solo charm and wit, loses its appeal and Boyega isn’t given the opportunity to more than pine over Rae as she puts herself in imminent danger time and time again.

The film bounces back and forth numerous times between myriad fight scenes and explosions and conversations about how the plot thickens and what to do about it. It’s the story itself that is missing any depth and while there are a few bright spots whenever Ren and General Hux interact, eliciting a few chuckles and awakening me from a slumber, these interactions are far and few between.

It is this lack of interaction, the humor, and humanity with all the possible nuances that are missing from “The Rise of Skywalker.” Overall, it’s just an exercise in special effects and it does this aspect well, for the most part.

We’ve come to expect the incredible special effects from the “Star Wars” franchise and the light speed hyper-jumps still bring us back to the original feeling of the film. But with today’s technology and “sky’s the limit” in creative opportunities, the battle scene in the ocean is one of the best I’ve seen.

The detailed reality and perceptible dangers envelop you, plunging you into the depths of the sea surrounding you. You almost feel the chill and dampness, daring not to blink as someone may lose their footing. While a highlight of the special effects, there are also a few scenes that feel quite artificial and one scene a has ballet effect.

It’s during these scenes, and there are plenty of them, that your mind begins to wander and you ask yourself, “Why don’t the storm troopers have better armor in their white uniforms?” and other random thoughts. Thankfully, with the Dolby surround sound and seats that shake during a battle, I am roused back to life and attention to yet another battle scene.

For fans of the franchise, the writers give those of us who fell in love with the first trilogy little nuggets to cherish, but not enough to satisfy our thirst for a more complete story reminiscent of the treasures of movies past.

<em>1 star</em>