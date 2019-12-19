100-Word Review: All-star Mose Allison tribute hits the right spots

'If You're Going to the City: A Tribute to Mose Allison' (HONS)

Various artists

‘If You’re Going to the City: A Tribute to Mose Allison’

<strong>Released:</strong> Nov. 29

<strong>Label:</strong> Fat Possum

It may be a tired cliche to say someone was one of a kind, but Mose Allison most definitely was.

A jazz and blues pianist whose songwriting career meshed lyrics with Mad magazine wit, keen philosophical observations and pure melodies that he sang in a cool conversational voice, Allison, who died three years ago at 89, was an inspiration to everyone from Pete Townshend to Van Morrison.

In an album benefiting the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a true collection of greats — from Fiona Apple and Bonnie Raitt to Taj Mahal and Iggy Pop — put their own artistry at the service of 15 outstanding Allison tracks from his extensive career.

They include Loudon Wainwright’s guitar-and-voice take on “Ever Since the World Ended,” with its upbeat descriptions of post-apocalyptic life, Dave and Phil Alvin’s fierce version of “Wild Man on the Loose,” Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite’s fiery “Nightclub” and Iggy Pop’s late period Miles Davis-like adaption of the title track.

With Apple backed by, among others, Benmont Tench and Fred Tackett, the all-too-brief “Your Molecular Structure,” applies scientific terms to explain the whys and hows of physical attraction but ends in most primal fashion — “Your molecular structure baby, ooh wee!”

The album comes with a bonus DVD of a 2005 documentary about Allison by Paul Bernay, “Ever Since I Stole the Blues.”

<strong>Key cuts:</strong> “Your Molecular Structure,” “Everybody’s Crying Mercy,” “Parchman Farm.”