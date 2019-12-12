Happenings Listings: Dec. 12, 2019

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser,</strong> Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>First Jason, Black Flannel (Friday the 13th party),</strong> 8 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $10 general admission; $20 VIP; outhousetickets.com.

<strong>John David Daily</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted, but not required. Call or text Cheryl 815-383-2169.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Live music,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Dave Koz and Friends</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Omega Moos,</strong> 7:30 Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $24-$49. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Hot Tuna, Larry Campbell, Teresa Williams</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $50. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>DJ,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke with Robin and Santa</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover. Reservations accepted but not required. Call or text Cheryl 815-383-2169

<strong>Sidewalk Prophets,</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, Hawkins Centennial Chapel at ONU, One University Ave., Bourbonnais. Tickets: $20 general admission; visit eventbrite.com.

<strong>Carrying Torches, Gamma Goat, Basic Shaper</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, Coom’s Corner, 1225 E. Ninth St., Lockport.

<strong>Motet,</strong> 9 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $24. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Sister Hazel</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com<strong>.</strong>

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Wilco</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Theatre</strong>

<strong>Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,”</strong> times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.

<strong>”The Santaland Diaries,”</strong> times vary through Dec. 29, Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodman.org.

<strong>Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,”</strong> times vary Tuesday through Sunday, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>”Hamilton,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>”Corduroy,”</strong> times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Christmas Comedy Showcase hosted by Bert Young with Kate Peteron, Alan Ford, Skitz Jones and more,</strong> 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Spot on Broadway, 1010 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>John Heffron,</strong> 7 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.