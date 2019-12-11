The Buckinghams perform The Joy of Christmas concert

By Daily Journal staff report

Relive the days of high school dances and enjoy a great evening of music as The Buckinghams perform at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School auditorium.

The Joy of Christmas concert is a fundraiser for the Kankakee County Training Center, a nonprofit business that provides adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to acquire skills necessary to become more productive, contributing members of the community.

The Buckinghams first rose to fame in the 1960s with their No. 1 hit, “Kind of a Drag,” along with “Don’t You Care,” “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy,” “Hey Baby, They’re Playing Our Song,” and “Susan,” just to name a few.

Over the years, they have had seven singles on Billboard’s Top 100, released 15 singles, eight albums and toured the country numerous times.

Chicago natives, The Buckinghams were featured on The Ed Sullivan Show, The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, American Bandstand, The Jerry Lewis Show, The Joey Bishop Show and others.

Founding members Carl Giammarese and Nick Fortuna toured the country this summer on the Happy Together Tour and will bring the band to BBCHS at 700 W. North St. in Bradley.

During the concert, The Buckinghams will play a blend of Christmas holiday music and their rock ‘n’roll hits.

Tickets are $40 and are available at First Trust Bank, King Music, Joy’s Hallmark Shop, Milner Media, KCTC or online at kankakeecountytrainingcenter.org/events.

The show is presented by the KCTC Foundation.

<strong>WHAT</strong>: The Buckinghams

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 7 p.m. Saturday

<strong>WHERE</strong>: BBCHS auditorium, 700 W. North St., Bradley

<strong>TICKETS</strong>: $40, available online at kankakeecountytrainingcenter.org/events