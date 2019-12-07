Brew Dude: B3 Fest is this weekend

If you are looking for something to do this weekend and next, you are in for a real holiday treat. This weekend rings in the Fourth annual Bourbon, Bacon and Beer Festival put on by The Hoppy Pig, in Bradley.

The B3 Fest is one of highlights of my craft beer calendar, and I am stoked about this year’s in particular.

B3 Fest takes place this from 3 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at Northfield Square mall in the former Carson’s Women’s department store. Tickets for entry to the event are $10 with sample tickets available for purchase once you enter. The first 300 festgoers to arrive will receive a limited-edition beer sampling glass.

A limited number of items at the festival will be free, but drink tickets are available for $1 and will gain you access to the majority of beer or Bourbons available for a set number of tickets, most between one to three tickets per pour. The Bourbon will be distributed in quarter-ouce pours and the beer in three-ounce pours throughout the festival.

There is a Pappy Van Winkle and Goose Island Bourbon County Brand Stout VIP hour before the fest kicks off from 2 to 3 p.m. There are only 50 tickets available for that portion of the event. The VIP hour will include Bourbon County from years 2015-18, including 2018 variants. Also available will be Pappy Van Winkle vintages of 10-year, 12-year, and 15-year for VIP ticket holders. VIP Tickets are $60.

In addition to the beer and Bourbon available, there will be live music provided throughout the night by Sean & Charlie Band. There will also be a cocktail bar, Bourbon, Beer & Bacon inspired vendors, cocktail classes and rare bottle sales. There is also a bacon eating contest, bacon-inspired food and snack items. Food items must be paid for in cash as the tickets only apply to the drink options at the festival.

This will be my fourth B3 Fest I have attended, and I always love this event. It feels like a family reunion at these things where I get to see a bunch of the beer folk from around the area come out and enjoy the local fare together. The beers Tom Spellman, organizer of B3 Fest and owner of The Hoppy Pig, gets the breweries to bring to this event are always interesting and I can’t wait to see what he comes up with this time.

If you see me out at this event, please come up and say hello. I’d love to chat with readers of the column whenever I get a chance. If you don’t know what to say, ask what’s in my glass.

The next event we need to address here is Steam Hollow’s latest beer release, Yippee ki-yay Christmas Ale. The lovely people of the Steam Hollow Brewing Co firmly believe that “Die Hard,” the classic ‘90’s action movie is in fact a Christmas movie and watch it every year for Christmas.

They believe this internet controversy so much that they are brewing a beer specifically to let their stance be known and invite you to come out and voice your opinion about the nature of that film. Steam Hollow will be doing two events in celebration of Holiday season.

The first is from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 and is its First annual Chili Cook-Off. Then from 8 to 11 p.m. it will be having a live band Matt, Zach, and Tom and an Ugly Christmas Sweater party. Then on Dec. 21 it will be showing the film “Die Hard” as well as “Die Hard 2” and “Die Hard 3” in the taproom and having live music starting at 8 p.m., with Matt Yeager as well.

Both nights food trucks will be available.

So in honor of B3 Fest being this weekend, and Steam Hollow dropping its Christmas beer. I have recommended two beers for you.

<strong>Name</strong>: Yippee ki-yay from Steam Hollow Brewing

<strong>ABV:</strong> 7%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> N/A

<strong>Style</strong>: Spiced Red Ale with Mulling Spices and Orange Peel

<strong>Notes:</strong> “Christmas in a glass! This beer is inspired by the three greatest Christmas movies ever made, Die Hard! Wonderful Mulling Spices and Sweet Orange peel fill this beautiful red ale. Yippee Ki-yay!”

<strong>Where to Buy</strong>: You can only find this one at the taproom Steam Hollow Brewing, 450 S. Spruce Unit C, Street, Manteno in 16-ounce pours for $6.

<strong>Name:</strong> 2018 Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout from Goose Island Beer Company

<strong>ABV:</strong> 14.4%

<strong>IBUs:</strong> 60

<strong>Style:</strong> Stout – American Imperial /Double

<strong>Notes</strong>: “This year’s Proprietor’s explores the broad spectrum of chocolate. Using a combination of dark chocolate and two types of cocoa nibs, this rich and decadent beer highlights the whole range of chocolate from smooth and silky milk chocolate flavors to deep and earthy dark chocolate” According to the brewery.

<strong>Where to Buy:</strong> You can only find this beer locally at B3 Fest this weekend from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Northfield Square mall.