Movies: Dec. 5, 2019

<strong>‘Dark Waters’ — New</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Mark Ruffalo stars as Rob Bilott, a Cincinnati lawyer whose firm represents large chemical companies, but a visit a farmer, Wilbur Tennant (Bill Camp) from Bilott’s hometown in West Virginia turns Bilott’s world upside down as he finds himself on the other side of the legal bench, fighting against one of the most powerful chemical companies: DuPont. The story becomes a legal thriller as Bilott uncovers and discovers the coverups from this massive industry who appears to value the bottom line over human welfare.

‘<strong>Playmobil: The Movie’ — New</strong>

No rating arvailable.

(Movies 10) A sister and brother join a British secret agent to help stop a global conspiracy in this computer-animated action comedy based on the kids toy line. With the voices of Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor Joy, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan. Written by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb, Jason Oremland; story by Lino DiSalvo. Directed by DiSalvo. (99 mins.)

<strong>‘The Current War’ — New</strong>

No rating arvailable.

(Paramount) Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse — the greatest inventors of the industrial age — engage in a battle of technology and ideas that will determine whose electrical system will power the new century.

<strong>‘Knives Out’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) Writer-director Rian Johnson rounds up a stellar group of suspects for this whodunit about the murder of a famous crime novelist. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Riki Lindhome, Frank Oz, Christopher Plummer. (130 mins.)

<strong>Queen & Slim</strong>

Associated Press says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) An African American couple on their first date become fugitives after a traffic stop gone tragically wrong. With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Chloe Sevigny, Flea, John Sturgill Simpson, Indya Moore. Written by Lena Waithe; story by James Frey, Waithe. Directed by Melina Matsoukas. (132 mins.)

<strong>‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Tom Hanks slips on the friendly cardigan of children’s TV show host Fred Rogers to dispense lessons in kindness to Matthew Rhys’ jaded journalist. With Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper. Written by Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster; inspired by an article by Tom Junod. Directed by Marielle Heller. (108 mins.)

<strong>‘Frozen II’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven join Elsa as she searches for the truth behind her powers in this sequel to the blockbuster 2013 animated musical. With the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad. Written by Jennifer Lee; story by Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Chris Buck, Robert Lopez, Marc Smith. Directed by Buck, Lee. (103 mins.)

<strong>‘21 Bridges’</strong>

Associated Press says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) “Black Panther’s” Chadwick Boseman plays an NYPD detective leading a manhunt for a pair of cop killers. With Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch, J.K. Simmons. Written by Adam Mervis, Matthew Michael Carnahan; story by Mervis. Directed by Brian Kirk. (99 mins.)

<strong>‘Ford v Ferrari’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (152 mins.)

<strong>‘Midway’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount, Movies 10) The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942. With Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Written by Wes Tooke. Directed by Roland Emmerich. (138 mins.)

<strong>‘Last Christmas’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems too good to be true. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings, story by Thompson, Greg Wise. Directed by Paul Feig. (102 mins.)

<strong>‘Playing With Fire’</strong>

No rating arvailable.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can’t find the kids’ parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Brianna Hildebrand, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer. Written by Dan Ewen, Matt Lieberman, story by Ewen. Directed by Andy Fickman. (96 mins.)