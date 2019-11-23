Local youth lands role in Chicago premier of "Freaky Friday"

Daily Journal staff report

Less than one week after 9-year-old Ian Pinski’s took his final bow in the production of “Big Fish” at the BoHo Theatre at The Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago, he received news of his next role.

Pinski was chosen to play Fletcher in Porchlight Music Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Freaky Friday.”

“This is a huge opportunity for Ian and a really big role,” said Ian’s mother and manager Michelle Pinksi. “We are blown away with excitement for Ian.”

Porchlight Music Theatre’s “Freaky Friday” will run April 10-24, 2020, at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago.

Tom Kitt, Brian Yorkey and Bridget Carpenter’s stage adaptation of the body-swapping book and films was developed in regional theaters in 2017 by Disney Theatrical Productions, who opted to release it for licensing without giving it a Broadway run.

Mary Rodgers penned the book of the same name in 1972, about an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and have one day to put things right again before the mom’s wedding. It was adapted for the screen in 1976 and 2003.

Most recently, Ian starred at both Young Will and Will’s son in “Big Fish,” Sept. 29-Nov. 17.

In addition to his performances, Ian is a fourth-grader at Bishop McNamara Catholic School and attends dance, vocal, piano and acting lessons. Ian also enjoys video games, playing piano and riding his bike.

Ian’s career began locally at the age of 5 when he was cast as Little Boy Who in Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s production of “Seussical, Jr.” He went on to appear as the Lead Munchkin in “Wizard of Oz,” as King of the Cool Kids in “Flat Stanley, Jr.” and in six other Bradley-Bourbonnais Theater Education Project and Kankakee Valley Theatre Association productions.

In the spring of last year, Ian was signed to Gray Talent Group, a top casting agency in the U.S. with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles, Calif.

Ian and his parents, Michael and Michelle, and sisters, Mya and Ava, live in Limestone.