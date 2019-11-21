Happenings Listings: Nov. 21, 2019

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser,</strong> Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Martinis and karaoke with Robin Behrends</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Live music,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Jackyl</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $50 reserved seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner available at 6 p.m. For more information, visit watsekatheatre.com or call 815-993-6585.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, Tinley Pub & Eatery, 17020 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park.

<strong>Logic</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosement. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>Our Last Night,</strong> 7 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Elvis Costello & The Imposters</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>DJ,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern ‘N’ Vern,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Edward David Anderson</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

<strong>The John Webber Band,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Jason Mraz, Raining Jane,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>CHON & Between Buried and Me, Intervals</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit houseofblues.com<strong>.</strong>

<strong>Last Dinosaurs, Born Ruffians,</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra,</strong> 3 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee High School auditorium, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Tickets: $5.

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Todd Pheifer,</strong> 7 p.m. Wednesday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.

<strong>Local H,</strong> 8 p.m. Wednesday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Sold out.

<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>, 9 p.m. Wednesday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Cher, Nile Rodgers, Chic</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Unplugged Backpaiges</strong>, 7 p.m. Nov. 29, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

<strong>Freddy Jones Band,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Park West, Chicago. Sold out. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Daniel Watkins</strong>, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>”Hamilton,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>”Corduroy,”</strong> times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Craig Shoemaker,</strong> 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.

<strong>Black Friday Funny starring Doc Love, Brandon Hotsauce, Just Nesh, Correy Bell Boyd,</strong> 9 p.m. Nov. 29, Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $20 advance. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.