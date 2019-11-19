Community Briefs: Nov. 19, 2019

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club to meet Thursday</strong>

Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bird Park Field House. The program will be Care and Re-blooming of Holiday Plants by Cindy Memedez.

Hostesses for the evening will be Colette Raymond, Helen DuFour and Diane McCartney. For more information, call Teri Doehring at 815-939-0314.

<strong>Limestone Township Library hosts events</strong>

Limestone Township Library at 2701 W. Tower Road is holding the following programs:

<strong>Bluestem Book Club</strong> — 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday. For children in grades 3-5, who will meet each month to a discuss a book from the Bluestem award nominee list and have their own book club.

<strong>Storytime</strong> — 10:15-11 a.m. Nov. 26. Enjoy the mix of crafts, stories, and music to help young children develop a love for reading. This program is for children 6-months to 5-year-olds with their parents and,or guardians.

For more information, call 815-939-1696. View all programming at limestonelibrary.org.

<strong>Peotone Craft and Vendor Fair and Breakfast is Dec. 14</strong>

The Fifth annual Peotone Craft and Vendor Fair with Pancake Breakfast is set for Dec. 14 at Peotone High School, 605 W. North St. in Peotone.

Breakfast is from 8-11 a.m. and the Craft Fair 8 a.m.-noon. This is part of Peotone’s community wide Peotone Christmas in the Village event. Hundreds of $1 raffle prizes and $5 raffles for American Girl, Disney admission tickets and Sybarris stays. There will be more than 50 vendors and crafters.