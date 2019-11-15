Holiday art sale

Yellow Elephant Gallery, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100, Kankakee, invites artists to sell their pieces at the gallery from Dec. 7 through Jan. 5.

There is no exhibit installed during this time, just an opportunity for artists to offer art at reasonable prices in time for holiday gift giving.

Wall, shelf and table spaces are available for artists to sell pieces in any medium.

No pieces should be priced more than $200. Pieces should be clearly marked with the artist name and sale price. Art should be delivery ready. Pieces that need to be hung, should be wired.

Email info@yellowelephantgallery.com to schedule a time to drop art off at the gallery.

For more information, visit yellowelephantgallery.com.