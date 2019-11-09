Chili contest seeking entries

Daily Journal staff report

There’s still time to snag bragging rights for your chili or salsa.

Organizers of the St. John Paul II Catholic Parish chili cook off and best salsa contest still are looking for contestants to showcase their favorite recipe and talents.

The public is invited to enter a dish for the Nov. 16 contest at the Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee.

Winners will be presented trophies and cash prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.

All chili must be prepared and cooked on site.

Doors will open at 6 a.m. for contestants to set-up and begin cooking any time before tasting begins.

Salsa can be brought in.

For a $20 entry fee, participants get a table and can enter the best chili and best salsa categories.

Organizers Gerald Holohan and his son, Jeremy Holohan, are hoping for 20 or more teams.

The public is invited to come early and watch the cooks in action.

Chili and salsa will be served from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The event also will include concessions and music.

Raffle tickets for more than 20 prizes, including a Weber Smokey Joe, Cuisinart grill tool set, Hamilton Beach slow cooker and numerous baskets filled with sauces, rubs and grilling essentials will be sold for $1 each or six for $5.

There also will be hot sauce tasting. Those daring enough to try one of the hot sauces can choose one and get a toothpick taste.

On the day of the event, the public attending can pay $5 for a bowl, tasting spoons and four ballots to vote for their favorites.

Based on the number of votes, People’s Choice awards will be presented to the top three vote getters.

For entry forms and rules, call the church office at 815-933-7683. Entry forms must be returned by Nov. 14.

All proceeds will go to the parish.

<strong>WHAT</strong>: St. John Paul II Catholic Parish chili cook off and best salsa contest

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 1-5:30 p.m. Nov. 16

<strong>WHERE</strong>: Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee

<strong>COST</strong>: $5 for taste bowl; $20 to enter. Deadline is Nov. 14. Call 815-933-7683