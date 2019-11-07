Happenings Listings: Nov. 7, 2019

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser,</strong> Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Trisha Yearwood</strong>, 7:30 p.m. today, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Kevin Willison</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. No cover.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Live music,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Friday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>3’s A Crowd Band</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, The Acorn, 815 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee. Tickets: $15 in advance.

<strong>Blue October,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Big Freedia & Low Cut Connie, Ric Wilson</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $18.75-$25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Rosa’s Lounge, 3420 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Tickets: $15-$20. For more information, call 773-342-0452.

<strong>Just Roll With It Band</strong>, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Gardner Fire Department Chili Supper & Dance, Gardner American Legion, 426 Industry Drive, Gardner.

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Benefit for local veterans to help support the Bradley American Legion. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the Quality Inn, Kings Music Store in Bradley and WVLI Radio Station in Bourbonnais. Tickets also will be available at the door.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band</strong>, 7 p.m., Saturday, Old School Brewing, 110 Bridge St., Wilmington.

<strong>Just Roll With It Band,</strong> 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, The Depot, 303 Main St., Crescent City. Halloween party, costume contest, no cover.

<strong>DJ,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern 'N' Vern,</strong> 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe’s, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Lettuce, Ghost-Note,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Smile Empty Soul, Cinder, Nagazi,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets: $15 advance general admission; $25 VIP. Visit outhousetickets.com.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>”Hamilton,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>”Jungle Book,”</strong> 2 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Tickets: $25, $20 for children younger than 14. For more information, visit govst.edu.

<strong>”Corduroy,”</strong> times vary Saturday through Jan. 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Penn & Teller,</strong> 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Christopher Titus,</strong> 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $24-$28. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.

<strong>Bert Kreischer</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Pete Correale,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.