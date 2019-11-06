Holidays on Merchant Street

The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists on the Autism Spectrum, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host an art gallery reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Friday.

Many of the pieces on display will be for sale and can be taken home at the time of purchase. The public is also invited to browse and purchase items from the gift shop.

“It’s our favorite time of the year and our artists have submitted wonderful pieces. Please join us and bring the family,” said Janice Miller, gallery executive director.

The show will be on display through Dec. 27. Proceeds from all sales will benefit the gallery and artists.

For more information, visit MerchantStreetArtGallery.org.— Daily Journal staff report