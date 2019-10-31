Movies: Oct. 31, 2019

<strong>‘Arctic Dogs’ — New</strong>

No rating available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) An Arctic fox who dreams of becoming a canine courier uncovers a villainous walrus’ dastardly plot in this animated tale. With the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Anjelica Huston. Written by Bob Barlen, Cal Brunker, Matthew Lyon, Bryan Thompson, Aaron Woodley. Directed by Woodley. (93 mins.)

<strong>‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ — New</strong>

Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount, Movies 10) “Terminator: Dark Fate” rates as a fairly entertaining sequel to James Cameron’s low-budget, high-yield “The Terminator” (1984) and the hugely expensive and enjoyable “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” (1991). It has zero narrative connection to any of the interim lame-o “Terminator” movies that came for our money after those two, the most recent being “Terminator: Genisys” in 2015. (128 mins.)

<strong>‘Harriet’ — New</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) The film brings us back in time to Minty aka Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African American woman who escaped from slavery and then led hundreds of others to freedom. Her owners treatment is despicable, but filmmaker Kasi Lemmons doesn’t protect us from seeing it. But it’s clear that Minty — her name before her escape — is different. The story takes us on Minty’s harrowing journey to freedom, but this is not the end of the story; it’s just the beginning.

<strong>‘Countdown’</strong>

No rating available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) A mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, Peter Facinelli. Written and directed by Justin Dec. (90 mins.)

<strong>‘Black and Blue’</strong>

Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview) A black female rookie cop in New Orleans witnesses fellow officers committing a murder. With Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo, Mike Colter, Reid Scott, Beau Knapp, Nafessa Williams. Written by Peter A. Dowling. Directed by Deon Taylor. (108 mins.)

<strong>‘Zombieland: Double Tap’</strong>

Tribune News Service says 1 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Dave Callaham. Directed by Ruben Fleischer. (93 mins.)

<strong>‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’</strong>

Tribune News Service says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. Written by Linda Woolverton, Noah Harpster, Micah Fitzerman-Blue; story by Woolverton. Directed by Joachim Ronning. (118 mins.)

<strong>‘The Addams Family’</strong>

No rating available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Cartoonist Charles Addams’ creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara. Written by Matt Lieberman, Pamela Pettler; story by Lieberman. Directed by Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan. (105 mins.)

<strong>‘Judy’</strong>

No rating available.

(Paramount, Movies 10) Thirty years after starring in “The Wizard of Oz,” beloved actress and singer Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger) arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

<strong>‘Gemini Man’</strong>

Tribune News Service says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin who faces off against his younger doppelganger. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Written by David Benioff, Darren Lemke, Billy Ray; story by Benioff, Lemke. (117 mins.)

<strong>‘Joker’</strong>

Daily Journal film critic Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Paramout, Movies 10) The controversial film is igniting anti-gun organizations’ political battles as Warner Bros. stands behind this origin story of the Joker. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the deranged, unstable and sociopath, director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) creates one of the franchise’s darkest and most disturbingly sinister back stories that actually rings true to the graphic novel. (122 mins.)

<strong>‘Abominable’</strong>

Tribune News Service says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview, Movies 10) Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. (92 mins.)