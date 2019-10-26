Take the challenge and enter your team's best chili and salsa

Thick or thin, spicy or mild, tomato based or broth based, ground beef or ground bison, home style or traditional — there are endless ways to make chili.

The public is invited to showcase their favorite recipe and talents during the St. John Paul II Catholic Parish chili cook off and best salsa contest. The event will take place Nov. 16 at the Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee.

Teams and individuals are encouraged to take and challenge and enter their best chili and best salsa. Winners will be presented trophies and cash prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second and $25 for third.

All chili must be prepared and cooked on site. The public is invited to come early and watch the cooks. Chili and salsa will be served from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The event will also include concessions and music. Raffle tickets for more than 20 prizes, including a Weber Smokey Joe, Cuisinart grill tool set, Hamilton Beach slow cooker and numerous baskets filled with sauces, rubs and grilling essentials will be sold for $1 each or six for $5.

There will also be hot sauce tasting. Those daring enough to try one of the hot sauces can choose one and get a toothpick taste.

Heading up the chili cook off is Gerald Holohan and his son, Jeremy Holohan.

“The goal is to bring the community together for different cultures of cooking,” Jeremy Holohan said. “One thing we all share is the love for food.”

“This was one way to bring our congregation (St. John Paul II) together. We want to unite the church members as one and the rest of the community,” said Gerald Holohan, who served as the parish’s janitor for two years after he retired from Holohan Heating and Sheet Metal.

“A love for cooking and God – we want to open the eyes to the community that everyone can join together and create a society that is not separated. Our community needs this, our world needs this,” Jeremy Holohan said. “Any step to bring the community together can be a positive influence on people.”

And Gerald and Jeremy are no strangers to chili cook offs, and the two enjoy cooking together.

They started entering chili cook off competitions in 2012. On a fateful Sunday, Gerald and Jeremy were making chili at Jeremy’s and his wife, Kellie’s, home when they decided to enter a chili competition in Metamora, Ind.

“Kellie was pregnant at the time and walking around barefoot. And at that time, they also lived in a trailer park. Jeremy came up with the name hillbilly chili,” Gerald said. “We laughed it off, but later that night I entered the competition under the name Hillbilly Kellie’s Buffalo Chili.”

Since 2012, the father-son duo have entered more than 10 chili competitions and have even won People’s Choice awards twice at the Chili Mania competition in Janesville, Wis., with their Hillbilly Kellie’s Buffalo Chili recipe.

“It’s a passion we both share,” Jeremy said. “We both like making chili.”

And while Jeremy and Kellie no longer live in a mobile home park with their two sons, Cash and Crew, the name and success of the chili continues.

This year, they decided to bring their love of chili competitions to the local area.

For a $20 entry fee, participants get a table and can enter the best chili and best salsa categories. Chili must be cooked on-site. Doors will open at 6 a.m. for contestants to set-up and begin cooking any time before tasting begins. Salsa can be brought in.

The Holohan’s are hoping for 20 or more teams.

On the day of the event, the public attending can pay $5 for a bowl, tasting spoons and four ballots to vote for their favorites. Based on the number of votes, People’s Choice awards will be presented to the top three vote getters.

For Gerald and Jeremy, their Hillbilly Kellie’s Buffalo Chili begins with fresh tomatoes, sweet corn, onions, peppers and garlic roasted over Jack Daniels wood chips to give the chili a smoky flavor. They use ground buffalo and a variety of spices. They even make their own tomato juice and Gerald’s granddaughters, Kyli and Ellie, often help.

“Come out, try something new and support the event and the church,” Gerald said.

“My dad wants as many entries as possible to make this a yearly successful event,” Jeremy Holohan said. “You don’t have to be any certain type of person or follow any certain beliefs, we just truly want to see as many contestants as possible. Food is life so let’s get people together for a fun event and some fun peaceful competition.”

For entry forms and rules, call the church office at 815-933-7683. Entry forms must be returned by Nov. 14.

All proceeds will go to the parish.

<strong>WHAT</strong>: St. John Paul II Catholic Parish chili cook off and best salsa contest.

<strong>WHEN</strong>: 1-5:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

<strong>WHERE</strong>: Settles Center, 956 S. 10th Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>COST</strong>: $5 for taste bowl; $20 to enter. Deadline is Nov. 14. Call 815-933-7683.