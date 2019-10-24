Happenings Listings: Oct. 24, 2019

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser,</strong> Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Incognito</strong>, 7 p.m. today, Park West Chicago. Tickets: $58-$65. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Bradley Meltdown Halloween Bash</strong>, 5:45-midnight Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Bands: Bloodfeud 6-6:30 p.m.; The Fail Safe 6:45-7:15 p.m.; Dark Sun 7:30-8 p.m.; Next To Eternity 8:45-9:15 p.m.; and Vile Cynic 9:30-10 p.m. Cover: $10.

<strong>Martinis and karaoke with Robin Behrends</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Just Roll With It Band,</strong>9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Jones-eez Barbeque, 551 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood. No cover.

<strong>Ray LaMontagna</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Big K.R.I.T.,</strong> 10 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band,</strong> 8 p.m. Friday, The Stray Bar, 17 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort.

<strong>Improper Dose, Leigh Levin & Lowdown</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes</strong>, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Off The Vine, 121 E. Washington St., Momence. No cover.

<strong>Lucky Boys Confusion,</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>DJ,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Jimmy James 50th party with DJ Blake</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, The Breakaway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Addison</strong> <strong>Johnson</strong>, 7 p.m. Saturday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman. Cover: $5. Reserved seating available by contacting Cheryl, call or text 815-383-2169 or emailcherylbohlmann.insideout@gmail.com.

<strong>33rd annual Monster Mash Bash with Skeleton Crew, Evin & the Lowdown</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jailhouse Rock, 793 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. No cover. Costume contest and prizes.

<strong>Duke Street Kings with Michael McDermott</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Marc Athony</strong>, 7 p.m. Sunday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>Madonna</strong>, 10:30 p.m. Monday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Carrie Underwood,</strong> 7 p.m. Tuesday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>”Hamilton,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy,</strong> 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $33. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.