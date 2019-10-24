Grant Park Foundation hosts Bewitching Hextravagnza

The Grant Park Foundation will present a Bewitching Hextravagnza from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place on West Taylor Street from the Bennett-Curtis House to Grant Park Elementary School. Activities will take place along the way.

The event is hosted by the Grant Park Foundation and Bennett-Curtis House.

“It has been my ambition to do something for my favorite holiday – Halloween,” said event organizer and Grant Park Foundation president Deb Morgan. “Many years ago, the fire department had a haunted house that was well attended. Since they no longer do that, there was a spooky vacuum that we thought needed filling. Thus, the Bewitching Hextravagnza was born.

“The event is designed to be interactive, with things for people who are either active, crafty, whimsical, party people or any combination thereof. All you need to do is decide what interests you the most and dive right in. There is something for everyone. All who come out to enjoy the fun will leave bewitched by the event.”

From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., the event will be family-friendly with entertainment, kids “witch” crafts such as wand making and string art, a children’s activity area, hayrides, a movie and more.

A crafters market will run from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Halloween movies will be shown – come early for a funmovie or stay late for a scary movie.

Cure the outbreak or break for the exit in the Zombie zone, a combination escape room and zombie run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

There will be trivia every half-hour with seasonal subjects, psychic readings, specialty drinks, formal portraits taken, food trucks, fire pits set up to make s’mores and live bands beginning at 6 p.m.

There will also be a costume contest for children age 12 and younger at 5 p.m., teens age 13 to 19 at 8 p.m. and adults at 9 p.m.

The event is targeted for adults after 7 p.m. and will include events such as broom making, a class in how to be your own psychic, a 50-50 split the cauldron raffle and magical gift basket raffles.

Bewitching Hextravaganza is an indoor and outdoor event so attendees should dress appropriately. The fest is a ticketed event. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under age 12. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Bewitching_Hextravaganza.Eventbrite.com.

The event is entirely run by volunteers including Foundation members, the Grant Park Library board and youth commission, Bennett-Curtis House employees and Grant Park high school students.

The event is sponsored by Sharper Homes in Grant Park and by various residents. This is a fundraiser for the Grant Park Foundation and 100 percent of the profits will provide funds to expand projects in the village. The Grant Park Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports projects in the village including erecting-maintaining public buildings or monuments, combating community deterioration and lessening the burdens of government.

WHAT: Bewitching Hextravaganza

WHEN: 3:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: West Taylor Street in Grant Park

TICKETS: $20 for adults; $10 for children under 12