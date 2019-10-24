100-Word Review: 'Colorado'

Neil Young with Crazy Horse

"Colorado"

<strong>Release date</strong>: Oct. 25

<strong>Label</strong>: Reprise

Neil Young is back with his old band Crazy Horse in all their ragged glory with "Colorado," a beautiful, rambling, chaotic howl against climate change, division and hate.

It's one of Young's best record in years, reminiscent of 1989's triumphant "Ragged Glory," and his first with Crazy Horse since 2012. Young, an old man showing no signs of slowing down at 73.

But just like Young, Crazy Horse seems to defy the passing of time with the energy and emotion they bring to "Colorado." That passion is on full display on "Mountaintop," a companion documentary that captured the recording session high in the Rockies as Young and Crazy Horse suck on oxygen and work out the new songs.

The sweetly melodic three-minute opening track "Think of Me" could easily fit on Young's 1992 "Harvest Moon." But in a sharp left turn, Young follows it up with a shambolic 13-minute jam — "She Showed Me Love" — with echoes of earlier Crazy Horse adventures like 1969's "Down by the River."

As he has for much of the past decade, Young focuses his rage on climate change, railing about "old white guys trying to kill Mother Nature."

<strong>Key cuts</strong>: "Rainbow of Colors," "Think of Me"