Happenings Listings

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser,</strong> Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Open Mic Night with Ryan Leggott</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Inside Out, 226 N. Central St., Gilman.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Jidenna,</strong> 10 p.m. Friday, 6:30 p.m. today, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Maluma</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>Sleater-Kinney</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $36.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Shovels & Rope</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $26-$39. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Galactic, Star Kitchen</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $37. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>A Taste of The Silhouettes, Mick Porter</strong>, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Octoberfest at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 801 N. Ninth Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $20 available at the door.

<strong>Just Roll With It Band,</strong> 8-11 p.m.- Saturday, Rich’s Tap/Buckhorn, 25 N. Dixie Hwy. Momence. No cover.

<strong>Matt Shipley, Ivan Garcia</strong>, 9 p.m.-midnight Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Noah Kahan,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Bob Seger,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>DJ,</strong> Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Band</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Frankfort Sports Bar and Bowl, 15 Ash St., Frankfort.

<strong>Jefferson Starship,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, University Park. For more information, visit govst.edu.

<strong>Ingrid Michaelson</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $34. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Rickie Lee Jones</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets start at $31. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

<strong>Tom Morelo</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $31.50-$34. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>”Barbecuing Hamlet,</strong>” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Bishop McNamara Catholic School Blackbox Theatre, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. Tickets: $6, children younger than 6 are free.

<strong>“Hand to God,”</strong> 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, former Feed Arts & Cultural Center building, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Tickets: $10.

<strong>”Oslo,”</strong> times vary through Sunday, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>”Bernhardet/Hamlet,”</strong> times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>”Hamilton,”</strong> times vary through Jan. 5, 2020, CIBC Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Jim Gaffigan,</strong> 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Theatre. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Godfrey,</strong> 7:30 p.m. today, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv Comedy Club, Schaumburg. Tickets: $17-19. For more information, visit chicagoimprov.com.