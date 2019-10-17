Dancing in the dark

“Violence, sex, gore, swearing.”

It’s all just part of the act in Limelight Theatre Works’ newest production, says cast member Claire Tanner.

The R-rated “Hand to God” tells the story of a small-town community in Texas where a sock puppet show at the local church goes awry.

The show follows Jason, portrayed by Thomas Erhardt, a teenager who has a crush on Tanner’s character, Jessica; and Jason’s widowed mother, Margery, portrayed by Paige Peters, who is managing the church’s puppet club under the supervision of Pastor Greg, portrayed by Rob Bishir.

Rounding out the especially small cast is Limelight newcomer Jeremy Gallagher, who is cast as Timmy, the “bad guy” of the club, whose mother is in Alcoholics Anonymous.

Four out of the five “Hand to God” actors were specifically picked for their roles in the production – except for Gallagher, who sent in an auction video.

“He’s very creepy, and I love it,” director and Limelight co-founder Tyler McMahon said. “It was just the way his hair fell on his face, the way he looked at the camera, it was very Johnny Depp-like (and I think he looks like him, too). I just like the way that he has interpreted Timothy in a way I think most people wouldn’t. Right away after I watched the video, I liked what I saw.”

With Gallagher joining in for his first professional theater production, the cast has morphed into the best and most dynamic versions of their characters, McMahon said.

“From where they started [in rehearsal] to now, they have created these characters, the five of them, that are just great.”

Every character in the show has “lives that are worse than yours,” said McMahon, “except maybe Jessica.”

The dark comedy features adult language, sexual content and more “risqué” scenes, and it’s definitely not here to make you comfortable, and it doesn’t claim to be one of those happy, bright, colorful shows. And that’s okay with the Limelight crew.

The point of theater “isn’t always to go home humming a tune,” McMahon said.

McMahon wanted to direct the show since it first came to Broadway in 2015 – interestingly enough, the seemingly mind-mannered Bob Saget (“Full House”) portrayed Pastor Greg in the closing shows on Broadway – and he believes it is a prime example of Limelight’s mission to challenge its audience.

The group enjoys “making people talk” and challenging the audience’s perception of what can be considered great theatre.

McMahon and the cast admit that the show’s rating and explicit content may potentially turn off some viewers (mainly those who “don’t have a good sense of humor”), but they argue “Hand to God” is more than just its dark parts.

In her first performance for Limelight, Peters portrays a widowed mother (and is a mother in her real life) and she defends her character’s less-than-rosy actions, explaining that the meaning behind those actions should resonate with the audience more than the show’s vulgar words.

“I feel like with my character, what she’s doing, there’s a reason behind what she does,” Peters explained. “She isn’t just willy-nilly going out and doing these things. She’s dealing with the death of her husband and therefore—”

“Oh, she’s not dealing with it,” McMahon interrupted.

“Yes, that’s the thing. She’s not dealing with it,” Peters admitted, “and because of the fact that she didn’t deal with it, it ends up coming out in a very unhealthy manner. … It is a representation of life, with some humor.”

McMahon and the cast agree that the show uses fictional dark comedy to address real issues, such as grieving over a loved one’s death and dealing with a mentally ill family member or friend.

The show tells its audience to “deal with things,” McMahon said. “Don’t put them off, because in the long run, you’re just going to hurt yourself.”

It also promotes the idea that “healthy coping mechanisms are nice,” Tanner said.

Despite (or, more accurately, because of) its vulgar language and adult content, the show manages to teach a few lessons and incite a whole lot of laughter along the way.

McMahon believes the sock puppet created by Erhardt’s character Jason, named Tyrone, is the funniest character in the show.

“Tyrone has best lines,” he said. “They’re vulgar, but he also makes jokes that nobody else gets.”

One of Erhardt’s favorite lines by his character’s puppet is shown in a scene which featured his two characters exclusively, as they “argue” with one another.

“You so much as try some s--- like that again and you’ll wake up with me stapled to your arm!” Erhardt’s sock puppet says to Jason.

And that’s one of the mildest lines in the show, the cast admitted.

“I don’t even think I could put any of my lines in the paper!” Gallagher laughed.

For any interested persons still wondering if the show is too vulgar for them to handle, McMahon and Peters noted that actress Candace Cameron Bure saw it to support Saget in his role and she wasn’t offended.

Find comfort in the dark parts of “Hand to God,” which will be performed this weekend only at the former Feed Arts & Cultural Center building at 259 S. Schuyler Ave. in Kankakee. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

McMahon encourages the audience to “come out and grab a drink at Grapes & Hops, bring it back next door and enjoy the show.”

Tickets are $10 (plus a $1.50 service fee) and can be purchased <a href="https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4367917" target="_blank">online through the Brown Paper Tickets vendor</a>, which can be found at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/LimelightTheatreWorks/" target="_blank">Limelight Theatre Works’ Facebook page</a>.

Due to the “violence, sex, gore, swearing,” attendees ages 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

